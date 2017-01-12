Ordinances – CITY OF CORCORAN ORDINANCE NO. 2016-344

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2016-343

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF CHAPTER 84 OF THE CORCORAN CITY CODE, ENTITLED CORCORAN SIGN ORDINANCE

Motion By: Keefe

Seconded By: Thomas

The text of Chapter 84 (Sign Ordinance) of the Corcoran City Code is hereby amended to allow dynamic signs in the MP (Manufactured Home Park) zoning district.

A printed copy of the entire amended Chapter 84 is available for inspection by any person at City Hall during the City Clerks regular office hours.

VOTING AYE:

Guenthner, Ken

Hank, Pat

Keefe, Mike

LaFave, Tonya

Thomas, Ron

VOTING NAY:

None

Whereupon, said Resolution is hereby declared adopted on this 19th day of December 2016.

Kenneth Guenthner – Mayor

ATTEST:

Jessica Beise City Clerk/Administrative Services Coordinator

Published in the

Crow River News

January 12, 2017

641265