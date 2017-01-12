Ordinances – CITY OF CORCORAN ORDINANCE NO. 2016-344

SUMMARY OF ORDINANCE NO. 2016-343
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE TEXT OF CHAPTER 84 OF THE CORCORAN CITY CODE, ENTITLED CORCORAN SIGN ORDINANCE
Motion By: Keefe
Seconded By: Thomas
The text of Chapter 84 (Sign Ordinance) of the Corcoran City Code is hereby amended to allow dynamic signs in the MP (Manufactured Home Park) zoning district.
A printed copy of the entire amended Chapter 84 is available for inspection by any person at City Hall during the City Clerks regular office hours.
VOTING AYE:
Guenthner, Ken
Hank, Pat
Keefe, Mike
LaFave, Tonya
Thomas, Ron
VOTING NAY:
None
Whereupon, said Resolution is hereby declared adopted on this 19th day of December 2016.
Kenneth Guenthner – Mayor
ATTEST:
Jessica Beise City Clerk/Administrative Services Coordinator
Published in the
Crow River News
January 12, 2017
641265