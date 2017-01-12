New Mississippi River rules to affect Champlin, Dayton development

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Minnesota DNR published new rules for the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA) effective Jan. 4.

The 54,000-acre land corridor extends through the seven county metro area from Dayton to Hastings.

The MRCCA rules have legislated land management along the Mississippi River in the 72-mile corridor since 1976 with the intent to improve water quality, preserve the river’s scenic views and to provide clear development standards to property owners and local government agencies. Municipalities are now tasked with updating their ordinances to comply with these rules, a process which the DNR anticipates will take a minimum of five years. The most northern part of the district encompasses Dayton, Ramsey and a small portion of Anoka. Dayton and Ramsey’s land use classifications, based on topography and development mostly include rural and open space and river neighborhoods with a small portion of river towns and crossings in the northern-most area of Dayton.

According to DNR officials, the new rules contain setback provisions intended to keep buildings and development activity away from shoreline areas and areas prone to soil erosion and slope failure. The rules also mandate building height provisions designed to preserve natural views along the river. There are also new vegetation and land alteration standards that aim to prevent erosion during development.

Purpose, Process

The rules establish minimum guidelines and standards that local governments must include in their comprehensive plans and zoning ordinances, according to the DNR. The state designated the Mississippi River as a critical area to protect and preserve its valuable resources, not only for the health and welfare of its benefiting citizens but also for its unique ecosystem. The DNR implemented the rules to prevent and mitigate damage to the river and enhance its natural, cultural and historic value. The state recognizes that the river is an essential element to the nation’s transportation, sewer and water and recreational system and intends to protect and preserve the biological and ecological functions of the corridor. It was for this reason that, in 2009, the legislature approached the DNR calling for an update to the 35-year-old document.

The state sets the standards for the MRCCA and the rules are administered and enforced through local agencies. The state of Minnesota is not the only the government body to enforce rules that regulate development of its water bodies.

“Other states with a lot of water bodies regulate land development in a similar ways,” said DNR Land Use Specialist Dan Petrick. “Wisconsin, Washington state and several New England states like Maine, New Hamshire and Vermont have similar regulations.”

In 2009 the state legislature granted the DNR authority to update the MRCCA rules. At that time, the 35-year-old executive order that regulated development along the corridor had become outdated were difficult to administer. Those efforts were hindered because the DNR had not reached a certain level in the rule-making process before the statutory limits expired.

“There was a lot of collaboration with local agencies but there was also a lot of controversy surrounding the issue,” Petrick said. “Nothing happened for a couple years and then in 2013, the legislature again directed the DNR to resume the rule-making.”

The next few years were spent collaborating with local governments, chambers, environmental groups and residents to create a set of draft rules. Rule development culminated in a formal public input process, consisting of a public comment period, three public hearings, response to public comments, and review by Administrative Law Judge Eric L. Lipman.

“Everything came together to bring a package forward that was a balanced approach to everyone’s interests,” Petrick said.

According to the DNR, the MRCCA contains significant natural and cultural resources including water, minerals, vegetation, scenic views, geology and soils, flora and fauna, cultural and historic resources and land and water-based recreational resources. The corridor is made up of residential neighborhoods, parks, commerce and industrial development and, though the MRCCA has been developed extensively, many of its natural resources remain. The second district in the corridor includes Anoka, Champlin, Brooklyn Park and Coon Rapids. This district mostly include river neighborhoods and river towns and crossings.

Rules, Districts

The rules identify seven districts that replace and more accurately represent existing and planned future development than the previous four districts. Those districts contain six land use classifications, based on topography and development, set fourth by the DNR. According to the DNR, each district has specific building height and structure setback standards.

The first of the seven districts of the MRCCA encompasses Dayton, Ramsey and a small, northern portion of Anoka. The second includes Anoka, Champlin, Coon Rapids and Brooklyn Park. The third includes Brooklyn Park, Coon Rapids, Brooklyn Center and Fridley. The fourth district includes the entire city of Minneapolis and the fifth involves the entire city of St. Paul. The sixth and seventh districts include Inver Grove Heights, Cottage Grove, Hastings and other cities along the river south of the Twin Cities.

The major issues the MRCCA rules address are the responsibilities and duties of state, regional and local governments; preparation, review, approval and adoption of local plans and ordinances, how to address nonconforming structures; the establishment of the six land use classifications; general development standards for roads, recreational facilities, stairways and signs and create standards for protecting bluffs, steep slopes, vegetation management and land alteration in sensitive areas.

The rules do not regulate water surface use, such as no wake zones nor do they regulate dams on the Mississippi River such as the Elm Creek Dam in Champlin.

Residents should note that development along the MRCCA is guided by local ordinances. The rules will not take effect immediately, but will be implemented over a period of several years. DNR officials will draft model ordinances for municipalities to use and work with city staff to implement and enforce the new rules. The rules do not change the level of control cities have had over development in the corridor in the past. The rules merely serve as a guiding document cities can reference for zoning and ordinance amendments and enforcement. Citizens should contact their local government to find out what applies to their property.

Champlin

“These rules won’t affect anybody unless they want to do some development on their land,” Petrick said. “It will only affect people who maybe want to add on to an existing structure, put in rip-rap or extensively clear vegetation. The rules do allow you to do this — you just need to get a permit from the city.”

Petrick said the rules affect parks, commercial and industrial development just as much as private property. The rules do not affect the type of vegetation a property owner can plant and do not require restoration of natural vegetation on a property that does not currently have it. Lawn and garden maintenance is not restricted, but the rules do prohibit intensive vegetation clearing in sensitive areas, including along the river, on bluffs, and within native plant communities and other significant vegetative stands identified by local governments.

“Basically, if someone owns river property on a bluff and they want to create a gradual grade from the river to their property, they can’t do that,” said Champlin City Planner Scott Schulte.

The rules prohibit land owners from making dramatic changes to the landscape of the river, he said. Exceptions to these restrictions are allowed through local government permit in some situations. Only removal of native plant communities, failure to acquire a permit, or violation of permit conditions require vegetation restoration.

“[The rules] were changed to our benefit in this area,” Planner Shulte said. “We have adopted and implemented a critical area plan in our Comprehensive Plan.”

Schulte said that, before the DNR updated the MRCCA rules, they were unclear and “mucky” making it difficult for homeowners in the corridor to decipher what they could and couldn’t do in terms of development and landscaping on their property.

Schulte said one of the biggest things that affected Champlin’s redevelopment along the river were the building height restrictions.

“In 1981, the building height allowed by the DNR was 35 feet,” he said.

This presented a problem for the city of Champlin because they had hoped to incorporate high-density housing in the Crossings area.

“For that reason we wanted to go higher with our densities by way of permit to increase the buildable height to 65 feet,” he said. “Now we have the ability to do that.”

Schulte said the rules will not affect the city’s plans to one day build a docking station, park pavilion or other recreational facility along the river, as the DNR encourages public access and public facilities to be built within the corridor.

“Now, we’re going to be updating our critical area plan again over the next two years and translate those rules into our ordinances,” he said.

Ordinance updates are expected to be done in phases, and communities will be given at least one year to complete the updates.

For more information on the MRCCA rules visit: dnr.state.mn.us/waters/watermgmt_section/critical_area/faqs.html.

Contact Megan Hopps at [email protected]