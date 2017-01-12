Met Council to repair Brooklyn Park, Champlin sewers

By Kevin Miller

Sun Post Newspapers

Metropolitan Council Environmental Services will make improvements to Brooklyn Park and Champlin area sewers in 2018 and beyond. The project is divided into five phases and will focus on the most damaged sewers first.

Video inspections of some sewers in the area, constructed between 1960 and 1980, has revealed damage due to age, corrosion from hydrogen sulfide gas and exposed reinforcements. Repairs will prevent further damage to the pipes, prevent pipe failure and safeguard the environment from wastewater spills. This is a map of the proposed construction area. (Submitted graphic from the Metropolitan Council)

The project has a total projected cost of $57.5 million, Tim O’Donnell, project citizen liaison said at a Jan. 5 hearing.

Property owners impacted by the construction will be contacted by the council, O’Donnell said.

Project area one, set to be designed in 2017 and constructed 2018, is a section of sewer in Brooklyn Park primary along Riverview Lane and Mississippi Lane, between 88th Avenue North and Brookdale Drive North.

Council engineers rate sewers on a one to five scale, with one being the least damaged and five being critical. The roughly 9,000 feet long phase one sewer is rated at 5. It is a 60-inch concrete pipe with 23 maintenance holes and was constructed in 1963.

If possible, the council would prefer to use a cured-in-place pipe rehabilitation method, rather than open trench replacement to fix the sewers, Project Manager and Senior Engineer Jeny Shah said. Cured-in place-pipe liners are inserted into the existing sewer pipe, and hot water is flushed through them, curing the liner to the pipe and protecting it from corrosion.

This method is less expensive and less evasive than open trench replacement. In some cases, like when pipe failure occurs, cured-in-place pipe liners cannot be used, but they will likely be used for all pipe rehabilitation in this project, O’Donnell said. Maintenance holes will also need a lining, in some cases.

In this process, wastewater is temporarily pumped through an above-ground pipe, Shah said. Cured-in-pipe liners can last 50-70 years, O’Donnell said.

Rehabilitation in project areas two through five will likely occur in the next 15-20 years, based on need, O’Donnell said.

Project area two, also in Brooklyn Park, is to the west and south of the intersection of Highway 610 and Highway 252. Built in 1985, this 12,000-foot section of 66-inch concrete pipe condition is rated 4, or poor. It has 22 maintenance holes. The cost of rehabilitation is estimated at $14.5 million.

Project area three, built in 1985 in Brooklyn Park, is primarily along Noble Avenue North, 101 Avenue North, and Washburn Avenue North. Its condition is rated poor. It is a 12,000-foot long section of 66-inch concrete pipe, with 22 maintenance holes. Rehabilitation costs are estimated at $14.5 million.

In Champlin, project area four was constructed in 1985 along 111th Avenue North, between Highway 169 and Oxbow Creek Park. It is rated in poor condition, and is 11,000 feet of 54- and 48-inch concrete pipe with 29 maintenance holes. Costs for rehabilitation are estimated at $10.5 million.

Project area five is also in Champlin, east of Highway 169, primarily along Zealand Avenue North and Xylon Avenue North, between East Hayden Lake Road and Elm Creek Parkway. This 9,000-foot long, 48- and 42-inch wide concrete pipe was constructed in 1985, is rated poor, and has 21 maintenance holes. Rehabilitation costs are estimated at to be $7.7 million.

To pay for the project, the council would seek a loan through the state’s Public Facilities Authority, O’Donnell said. The council also generates revenue through sewer user charges to cities, and sewer availability charges, one-time payments from property owners making new sewer connections.

Cities have already factored changes to user charges in their levies and utility bills, O’Donnell said. Sewer use charges will increase $1.50 per household per year, with totals of $275.50. Residents and business owners can expect an $89 increase per unit for new connections to council sewer systems, bringing total fees to $2,574.

Most of these sewers are in the right-of-way, and construction work would not impact property owners, O’Donnell said.

In some cases, homeowners’ wastewater pipes connect directly to the sewers that need repair, O’Donnell said. These residents would need to refrain from using many home amenities that produce wastewater during the construction period. O’Donnell said the council will compensate these residents if the construction period lasts longer than 24 hours. This typically means the resident will be given a Visa gift card with funds for a hotel stay, O’Donnell said.

Large pipes, like the 60-inch pipe in project area one, take two to three days to cure, O’Donnell said.

Project construction may result in lane closures, parking and traffic restrictions, contractor equipment staging, lights, dust, noise, vibration and the odors associated with sewer work. The council recommends all residents in the project area to have water in all their drain taps in the property to minimize odor issues.

This project is part of the council’s ongoing effort to rehabilitate roughly 10 miles of pipe per year, O’Donnell said. Projects are spread out to keep rates reasonable for residents, he said.

Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Jan. 16. They can be written to Tim O’Donnell at Metropolitan Council Environmental Services, 390 Robert St. N., St. Paul, MN 55101-1085. Comments can also be faxed to O’Donnell at 651-602-117, emailed to [email protected] or recorded at 651-602-1500.

Copies of the draft plan are available for review at the Brooklyn Park and Champlin public libraries, city halls, and the council website at metrocouncil.org/sewerconstructionupdates.

Contact Kevin Miller at [email protected]