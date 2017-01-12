Maple Grove takes No. 2 spot in boys hoops polls

With a big win over Apple Valley, the Maple Grove Crimson claimed a No. 2 ranking in the Class AAAA boys basketball rankings for the start of 2017.

Maple Grove beat the previously No. 2-ranked Eagles 103-87 at the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud on Dec. 30. The Crimson (6-1) followed that up with a convincing win over Lakeville South, 85-65, on Dec. 31 in the showcase.

Returning to Northwest Suburban Conference action, the Crimson kept things rolling with a 79-48 rout of Blaine on Friday, Jan. 6. Senior guard and Wisconsin recruit Brad Davison led the Crimson with 21 points, and fellow senior guard Tywhon Pickford added 19. Pickford led in rebounding with seven, and he had a couple steals and dished five assists.

Davison posted a team high four steals, and he had four assists. He also grabbed six boards.

Jack Hutchinson, also a senior guard, hit double figures for the Crimson for a third-straight contest with 15. Hutchinson had a steal and couple assists too.

Crimson senior forward Gare Ewefada added seven points, and he grabbed a couple rebounds. Fellow senior forward Bubba Horton chipped in six points and three rebounds for the winning cause. Noah Champion, also a senior forward, hit a season-high five points.

Most of all, the Crimson front court prevented Blaine’s posts from doing too much damage. The Crimson took a commanding 48-16 first half lead and never looked back. They also snapped a four-game winning streak by the Bengals (6-3).

Maple Grove returned to action against a strong Totino-Grace team (8-1) on Tuesday, which took place after press deadlines. Next, the Crimson have Spring Lake Park (2-7) on Thursday at 7 p.m. for a big showdown at No. 7 and defending state champion Hopkins (10-2) on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Led by Ishmael El-Amin’s 22.9 points per game, the Royals have hardly missed a beat since the graduation of Amir Coffey, now starring with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Royals only losses came against Edina and a Division I-talent heavy Minnehaha Academy team.

It doesn’t get much easier for the Crimson going back to NWSC competition either on Tuesday, Jan. 17 when the Crimson face Robbinsdale Armstrong (4-3). The Falcons have a tough 6-8 forward in Race Thompson who averages 22.1 points per game.