Maple Grove recognizes retiring firefighters

Council approves snowmobile trail

By Alicia Miller

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Maple Grove City Council hosted its first meeting of the 2017 year Tuesday, Jan. 3.

During that meeting, two council members were sworn in. Councilors Kristy Barnett and Judy Hanson were sworn in for their four-year terms running now through Dec. 31, 2020. At the Jan. 3 Maple Grove City Council meeting, the council and fire chief recognized two retiring firefighters. Pictured, left to right, are: Acting Mayor/Councilor Karen Jaeger, Curt Roberts, Randy Mueller, and Fire Chief Scott Anderson. Roberts and Mueller were presented with their helmets.

The council and Maple Grove Fire Chief recognized two retiring firefighters.

Also during the meeting, the council approved the 2016-17 snowmobile trail agreement.

FIREFIGHTER RECOGNITION

Maple Grove Fire Chief Scott Anderson recognized, before the city council, two retiring firefighters. Curt Roberts and Randy Mueller were recognized for their 49 years of combined experience. New Maple Grove City Council members Judy Hanson, left, and Kristy Barnett were sworn in during the Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting. They both began four-year terms on the council.

Roberts has been with the department for 29 years. He was the president of the Maple Grove Fire Relief Association for several years and also served as a lieutenant at Station #4 at the time of his retirement this past October, Anderson said.

Mueller has been with the department for 20 years. Anderson said Mueller served as a lieutenant and a captain for several years, and retired as a firefighter at Station #5 on Dec. 31.

“That is 49 years [of experience] walking out the door here,” Anderson added. “That’s pretty substantial. We appreciate your service to the city. Luckily, we have 11 people joining us here in the next couple of weeks.”

Roberts and Mueller were each presented with their fire helmets that was in use at the time of retirement and a plaque with a badge of the highest rank they attained during their service with the fire department. The Maple Grove City Council approved the location of the Northwest Trails snowmobile trail for the 2016-17 season within the city boundaries.

TRAIL AGREEMENT

The council adopted the approval of the location of the snowmobile trail for 2016-17, approving the snowmobile trail agreement for the 2016-17 snowmobile season and authorizing the mayor and city clerk to execute said agreement.

Northwest Trails submitted a request for approval of its snowmobile trail for the 2016-17 snowmobile season.

The trail lies on both sides of County Road 81 from the northern city limits to west of Fernbrook Lane, then north through one private property before going into Dayton. Staff stated this trail is similar to last year’s trail.

OTHER

In other action, the council:

APPROVED the Joint and Cooperative Agreement for the Formation and Administration of the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force. The agreement provides coordination and joint enforcement efforts.

APPOINTED George Hoff as City Attorney and Steven Tallen as City Prosecuting Attorney, both effective Jan. 1.

Contact Alicia Miller at [email protected]