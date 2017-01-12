Hockey roundup: Knights rally to beat Rogers, River Hawks fall to Eastview

STMA’s Mitch Bourgerie guides the puck up the ice for the Knights. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA bounced back after losing in the Schwan Cup championship game with a rally to beat Rogers 5-4.

Just over two minutes into the game, Jake Benson (Luc Laylin, Caden Sigerud) gave STMA a 1-0 lead. Nathan Thelen tied it 1-1 a couple of minutes later, and that was the score after 17 minutes.

Jacob Vaillancourt (Thelen) and Justin Grudem (Jake Moss) built a 3-1 lead for the Royals in the second period. As they had against Breck, the Knights trailed by two goals heading into the final period of play.

Cody Kelly (Ryan Copeland) cut the lead to 3-2 early in the third, and then Jordan Drobinski (Zach Sjelin, Blake Spetz) tied the score. Carson Wooters (Mitch Bourgerie) and Blake Spetz gave the Knights the lead, only for Jordan Fischer (Moss) to give Rogers one last gasp with a goal.

The Knights played against Farmington, host North Branch on Thursday, and play at Roseau on Saturday.

RIVER HAWKS The River Hawks’ Mackenzie Bourgerie finds the puck against Eastview. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

North Wright County battled valiantly, but lost a hard-fought game to Eastview by the score of 1-0.

The Lightning outshot the River Hawks 36-20 in the game, including an 8-3 advantage in the opening period, which saw Annie Luzum (Holly Sodomka, Molly Beckman) score the lone goal of the contest.

Anna LaRose had 35 saves for NWC.

Head coach Cailyn McCauley said the team had a nice long break and was ready to get back into action.

“We came back and we played really hard. We battled hard all the way to the end. Not much more I can ask from the girls,” McCauley said.

The River Hawks played at Rogers Tuesday night. They travel to Buffalo on Friday.