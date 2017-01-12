Greenfield council talks streets and sludge

After the swearing in of the Mayor and Councilmembers for the new year, the Greenfield city council got to work with a session and regular meeting Dec. 3.

Pioneer Trail

Of the items for action at the meeting was the resolution to approve payment to Hardrives, Incorporated for the 2016 street reconstruction project. The council had agreed to withhold payment to Hardrives, Inc. in the amount of $184,316.64 two meetings previously due to poor construction on Pioneer Trail.

Resident Joe Lepore had brought the issue to the attention of the council during public comment Dec. 6, and council member Mike Hoekstra had agreed the construction in that area appeared to be poor.

City Engineer Ron Wagner was asked to investigate and report back to the council with any recommendations for retainage before the council paid Hardrives, Inc.

At the Dec. 20 meeting, Mark Holten agreed that the road was in poor condition. He, along with Hoekstra mentioned that they would not support full payment of the project without an estimate to fix the reconstructed section. The agreed to pay $111,598.63, about 60 percent of the full cost, so as not to put the company in any sort of hardship while the issue was being sorted out. The council recommended a site visit with City Engineer Wagner, a council representative, and a representative of Hardrives, Inc. to come to an agreement on next steps.

At the Jan. 3 meeting, it was reported that Greenfield public works supervisor Jeremy Ketcher had met with Wagner and Chad Hamann, a representative of Hardrives, Inc. Hamann told the Greenfield reps that he plans to fix a dip over a replaced culvert on Pioneer Trail and a two foot crack on commerce circle in the spring, but he was advised by an onsite inspector to not fix the connection from Pioneer Trail to County Road 50/Rebecca Park. The inspector said there may be additional red tape involved with wages and costs since the property belongs to the county.

Hamman expressed that he would be willing to fix that section with approval from the county. Other than those issues, public works supervisor Ketcher did not see any other poorly constructed areas.

Mark Holten also retracted his comments from Dec. 20, saying he had been driving the old section of the road, not the new one.

The council adopted the resolution to pay the remaining $72,718.01 unanimously.

Sludge

The council was also due to revisit and approve the 2017 enterprise fund budgets, as they had asked for clarification on the actual costs for maintenance on the HVAC unit and sludge expenses at the Dec. 6 meeting. Eric Otte, project manager from Veolia Water was present to answer questions about the Lake Sarah Sewer, and Industrial Park Water and Sewer.

He explained that a historic inventory of sludge and wastewater from Lake Sarah had been present since 2014, due to air headers not performing at capacity, causing half of the tank space at the plant to be filled. Air headers were replaced in 2015, along with sludge being pumped and incinerated in plants in Buffalo and Big Lake.

2016 was what Otte referred to as the first “real” full year of good mixing, with no excess historical inventory of wastewater and sludge. However, removal needs to continue to avoid old sludge denitrifying which could lead to even greater problems, said Otte.

Otte recommended to keep the budget where it stands to pay for continued sludge removal, as incineration costs vary widely. “Process-wise, it makes more sense to do less, more often,” said Otte, adding that the City is charged for both the amount and concentration of the substance. Over the last two years, Otte estimates that the concentration cost has doubled due to expansions at the plants in Buffalo and Big Lake.

Conversation turned to the age of the plant. Councilman Holten voiced his concern that it might be pertinent to upgrade the plant itself; after all, the facility was built in 1986, making it 30 years old. Currently, it is only pumping around 17,000 gallons per day, though it was built to withstand a daily capacity of 100,000. It was constructed with mild steel, and is not expected to hold up as long as the steel and concrete common of other municipal buildings.

Otte told the council that an upgrade to accomodate a larger holding volume of sludge might not be in the City’s best interest; the longer the sludge is stored, the longer it has to become odorous and produce gases capable of breaking down metals.

After some discussion, councilman Holten moved to approve the enterprise fund budgets, with a reduction in revenue paid to Lake Sarah Sewer from $26,394 to $22,394. This reduction will save residents about $6 in billed fees. Motion was approved.

Committee appointments

New committees were also established. The appointed members are:

Acting Mayor: Mark Holten

Street Liaison: Tom Cook

Employee Review Committee: Brad Johnson and Michael Erickson

Finance Committee: Mike Hoekstra and Mark Holten

Fire Service Representatives: Brad Johnson and Tom Cook

Pioneer Sarah Creek Watershed: Tom Cook with Mike Hoekstra (Alternate)

Northwest League Representative: Brad Johnson

Hennepin County Sheriff’s Liaison: Michael Erickson

In other news, the council:

APPROVED the official calendar of public meetings for 2017, with an amendment to pull their July 5th meeting;

APPROVED the 2017 fee schedule;

HEARD city staff is now soliciting for the Comprehensive Plan Work Group, and can submit their intent to Brad Scheib, Project Manager at Hoisington Koegler Work Group, Inc. at [email protected] The committee will be chosen by late January.