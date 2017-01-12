Crow River News Calendar

Healthy eating for children and active older adults

JAN. 14 — Join Allina Health for the second of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon. This session will explore preparing meals for children and active older adults. Stay after for a healthy snack and all age coloring class!

K of C BINGO

JAN. 15 — Knights of Columbus BINGO is Sunday, Jan. 15, starting promptly at 1 p.m. at Mary Queen of Peace Hall. St. Martin campus, downtown Rogers. Kids are welcome to play Cost: one card $7, two cards $6 each, three cards or more $5 each. Twenty regular games with $10 to $20 prizes. Progressive Cover-All game, PLUS 5 “Split the Pot” games. Snacks and beverages available. Sponsored by N.W.-Hennepin K.C. Council #11941.

STMA board

JAN. 17 — Due to Martin Luther King Day, St. Michael-Albertville School Board meets Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at the District Office Board Room, Middle School West (Door A). The board usually meets the first and third Monday of the month.

Hanover council

JAN. 17 — Hanover City Council will meet Tuesday, Jan, 17, at 7 p.m. at city hall on 11250 Fifth St.

Albertville City Council

JAN. 17 — Albertville City Council meets Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. at city hall, 5959 Main Ave.

Greenfield City Council

JAN. 17 — The Greenfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6390 Town Hall Drive. Regular city council meetings are the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Medina City Council

JAN. 17 — Medina City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Medina City Hall, 2052 County Road 24.

Rockford Area Schools board meeting

JAN. 18 — The Rockford School Board will meet Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at Rockford High School in the Heritege Room.

Vine & Stein

JAN. 19 — The I-94 West Chamber of Commerce Vine & Stein wine and beer tasting is Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Rush Creek Golf Club. Entertainment by Gibraltar Jazz Quintet. Join for wine and beer tastings, prizes, raffle and great food. Call the chamber at 428-2921 to register.

Stress management, mindfulness, and meditation

JAN. 21 — Join Allina Health for the third of their six part series at the Rockford Library from 11 a.m. to noon.This session will explore managing your stress through techniques like mindfulness and meditation. Stay after for a healthy snack and all age coloring class!

Superbowl Freeze Your Buns Run

FEB. 5, JAN. 21 EARLY BIRD DEADLINE – The Hamel Lions will hold their Freeze Your Buns 5K Run and Walk at 9:45 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5, with participants stepping off from Hamel Legion Park in Medina. Pets on leashes are welcome. Early entry fee is $25. Entries must be postmarked by Saturday, Jan. 21. Find entry forms on the Hamel Lions website at http://hamellions.org/04_run.html. Register on race day at the Hamel Community Center, 3200 Mill Drive. Arrive early to register. Cost will be $30. Participants registering on race day are not guaranteed a shirt. A pancake breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon. Breakfast is free for run/ walk participants. Cost for everyone else is $8 for adults and $5 for children under age 10.

Rockford City Council Meeting

JAN. 24 — The Rockford city council will meet for a workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m. in the city hall council chambers, 6031 Main Street.

Corcoran City Council Meeting

JAN. 26 — Corcoran City Council will meet at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26 at Corcoran City Hall, 8200 County Road 116.

Annual chili/soup supper

JAN. 29 — Rogers Seniors annual chili/soup diner is Sunday, Jan. 29, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Rogers Community Room, 21201 Memorial Drive. Join for a yummy, warm bowl of chili or creamy chicken wild rice soup. It’s the Sunday between playoffs and the Super Bowl, so come on over to eat, visit and play some cards. Bowl of soup or chili is $5 for adults, $3 for children 10 & under, and $2 for seconds. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Menu: Chili or creamy chicken wild rice soup, crackers or corn bread, cheese, sour cream, dessert, coffee or water. This is a fundraiser for the Rogers Seniors.

Minnesota Authors: Native American Panel

FEB. 4 — Friends of the Library present their annual Minnesota Author event Saturday, Feb. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rockford Community Center. This year, the event will feature a panel of 3 native american speakers, followed by a Q&A. Admission is free to the public.