Junior Katrina Theis has been Maple Grove’s top scorer and rebounder this season. (Photo by Rich Moll—richmollphotography.com)

Katrina Theis scored 18 points to lead Maple Grove to a 52-43 win at Blaine in Northwest Suburban Conference girls’ basketball Jan. 6.

Theis, a junior forward, leads Maple Grove in scoring with a 13 points per game average and also tops the team in rebounds averaging seven per game. Senior guard Abbey Rostamo added 11 points and junior forward Autumn Mlinar had seven as the Crimson ended a four-game losing streak.

The Crimson, 4-7 overall, next visit Spring Lake Park Thursday, Jan. 12.