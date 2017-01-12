Anoka outscores Osseo in swim and dive meet

The Osseo boys’ swimming and diving team lost to Anoka 106-77 in a home meet Jan. 6.

The Orioles had some strong perofrmances against the Tornadoes.

Osseo took second place in the 200 Medley Relay with the team of Lorenzo Mascarenas, Luke Churchill, John Schober, Noah Ruud.

The team of Zach Miller, Schober, Luke Churchill and David Hainlen placed second in the 200 free relay. Also taking second place was the 400 free relay team of Ruud, Adam Huser, Will Hannold and Mascarenas.

In individual events, Mascarenas took first in the 200 individual medley and first in the 100 backstroke, Josh Bowar took first in diving, Churchill took second in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke, Schober took third in the 200 individual medley and second and second in the 100 butterfly, Hainlen took second in the 50 freestyle, Huser swam third in the 100 freestyle

The Orioles next visit Champlin Park Thursday, Jan. 12.