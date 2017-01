PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Intermediate District 287 is accepting sealed proposals at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the District Service Center, 1820 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN for:

SELF INSURED GROUP MEDICAL INSURANCE

Full Notice to Bidders can be found at www.district287.org, Departments, Finance, Bids & Requests for Proposal.

INTERMEDIATE DISTRICT 287

NANCY ROWLEY, CLERK

Published in the

Sun Sailor, Sun Current, Sun Post, The Press

January 12, 19, 2017

640375