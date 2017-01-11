Maple Grove Hospital welcomes 1st baby of 2017

By Alicia Miller

SUN PRESS Newspapers

Maple Grove Hospital welcomed the first baby of 2017 in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. Parents Erin and Ash from Otsego welcomed their daughter at Maple Grove Hospital, who was the first baby born at the hospital in 2017.

Baby girl Douglas was born at 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Maple Grove Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds and 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Baby girl Douglas was born at 12:41 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Maple Grove Hospital. She was the first baby born in 2017 at the hospital.

Parents are Erin and Ash from Otsego.

Gifts for the families were provided by: Once Upon a Child, North Clinic, Clix Portrait Studios, South Lake Pediatrics, American Family Insurance Grant Lang and The Press- Maple Grove, Osseo, Champlin, Dayton.

