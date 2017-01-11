Katherine Ray Murray graduated from Belmont University in December 2016 with a bachelor’s degree from the University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business. She graduated summa cum laude with a GPA of 3.99. She was recognized at the graduation ceremony, receiving the Kathleen B. Horrell Scholarship award for having the highest academic record in the university’s graduating class.

She is also a 2013 graduate of Osseo Senior High School.

After graduation, Murray continues to live and work in Nashville, Tennessee, while she pursues her music performance and song writing career. She is also preparing for post-graduate work, including pursuit of a law degree from Belmont University College of Law.