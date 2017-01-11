Hennepin Tech to host MLK Forum

Hennepin Technical College will host a free forum, “Increasing Education and Income Equality in Minnesota,” 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the college, 9000 Brooklyn Blvd., Brooklyn Park.

The forum will give an overview of the state’s racial disparities and an introduction to education programs high schools and colleges offer to prepare students for their careers. Students and families will also have access to information on free or low cost job training or education.

Craig Helmstetter, senior research manager at the Wilder Foundation, will discuss the changing demographics of the state, and will explain the need to close racial disparities.

Alex Leonard, dean of students at Patrick Henry High School, will discuss Patrick Henry’s student centered approach, and how it impacted their graduation rates. He will focus on the Ujima Collective, a group of educators working to increase black males’ interest in education.

Hennepin Technical College academic program coordinator Alison Leintz will discuss post secondary enrollment options, and Felipa Cespedes, Latino outreach and success specialist, will speak on degree programs at North Hennepin Community College.

A free pizza buffet will be offered at 6 p.m.

The forum is sponsored by the city of Brooklyn Park, Everybody In, the Brooklyn Park Human Rights Commission, the League of Women Voters, and is a collaboration between Hennepin Technical College, North Hennepin Community College and Think Again Brooklyns.

Contact Carol Woehrer at 763-607-4287 to RSVP.