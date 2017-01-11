Champlin welcomes many new faces

Mayor Ryan Karasek took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, at the first city council meeting in 2017. Mayor Karasek was elected mayor in the 2016 election. He previously served as the Ward 1 Councilor. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)

Nate Truesdell also took the oath of office and will serve as Champlin’s Ward 3 Councilor. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)

The oath of office was also administered to new Ward 4 Councilor Ryan Sabas. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)