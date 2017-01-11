Government Champlin welcomes many new faces Published January 11, 2017 at 2:34 pm By Megan Hopps Mayor Ryan Karasek took the oath of office Monday, Jan. 9, at the first city council meeting in 2017. Mayor Karasek was elected mayor in the 2016 election. He previously served as the Ward 1 Councilor. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Nate Truesdell also took the oath of office and will serve as Champlin’s Ward 3 Councilor. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) The oath of office was also administered to new Ward 4 Councilor Ryan Sabas. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps) Jessica Tesdall was appointed to the Ward 1 Council seat. The Ward 1 seat was vacant after Ryan Karasek was appointed to the mayor’s seat during the 2016 election. (Sun staff photo by Megan Hopps)