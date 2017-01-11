Champlin rejects proposal to install noise walls along Highway 169

By Megan Hopps

SUN PRESS Newspapers

The Champlin City Council voted down a proposal to install noise walls along Highway 169 as part of the upcoming road construction project.

The city has secured more than $10 million for highway improvements to improve congestion and public safety along the corridor. The improvements include the reconstruction of the bridges across the Elm Creek, the closing of the Dowlin Street median and West River Parkway free right access and re-aligning the highway curve at the West River Road intersection and adding a traffic signal. Construction is expected to begin in the fall and end in the fall of 2018.

The state required that a traffic noise study be completed as part of the project.

“Based on the noise analysis, there were a series of noise walls that were proposed along the 169 corridor,” said Champlin City Administrator Bret Heitkamp. “The walls are approximately 15 to 20 feet high and are designed to reduce the noise to the adjacent properties.”

As a result of that study, it was proposed that four noise walls be installed along the highway — one adjacent to Veterans Park extending from Hayden Lake Road to Elm Creek, another at Doris Kemp Park extending from the northern portion of the Mill Pond to the southerly portion of the park’s parking lot. The other two walls would be located at near the Champlin Community Service Center and United Methodist Church to the west and the final wall is proposed on the west side of the highway near Dayton Road and extending southeast to Dowlin Avenue.

The cost associated with the proposed noise walls is approximately $1.1 million — roughly $175,000 for the two walls on park property, $300,000 for the wall near the Champlin Community Service Center and $650,000 for the wall at Dayton Road. The city would be responsible for the cost of these walls.

Since two of the walls are proposed on city park property, the city must vote whether to install the noise walls or not. The city council rejected the proposal to install noise walls along Highway 169; however, the construction of the walls near Champlin United Methodist and Dayton Road is left up to the property owners and tenants along the highway. Notice regarding the proposed noise walls was sent out to home and business owners along the corridor.

“They will be provided information at a public meeting Jan. 12, and they will have an opportunity to vote on the construction of those noise walls,” Heitkamp said.

Voting is expected to be completed before Jan. 25.

To learn more about the entirety of the proposed Highway 169 improvements, residents should attend the open house hosted by the city of Champlin and MnDOT at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Champlin Ice Forum.

