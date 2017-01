During a period intermission during the Champlin Park boys hockey team’s game against Coon Rapids Jan. 7, players from the youth hockey league took the ice to play a five-minute game.

Champlin Park celebrated its youth night Jan. 7, and members of the team were available to sign autographs for the program’s youth players prior to the game.

