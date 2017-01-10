Interstate 94 closes this weekend for demolition of 101st Avenue bridge in Maple Grove

Both directions of Interstate 94 will close between I-494 and the new interchange of Highway 610 and I-94 this weekend for demolition of the 101st Avenue N. bridge crossing the interstate in Maple Grove.

Motorists will encounter lane closures on I-94 beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, as construction crews begin preliminary work for the bridge removal. The interstate will close in each direction from 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, until 5 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16.

During the closure, motorists should follow the signed detours to reach their destinations:

• Westbound I-94: Detour north on Highway 169 and west on new Highway 610 to reach westbound I-94.

• Eastbound I-94: Detour east on new Highway 610 and south on Highway 169 to reach eastbound I-94.

NOTE: Local traffic on westbound I-94 will be able to exit at I-494, Hemlock Lane (County Road 61), Weaver Lake Road and Maple Grove Parkway. However motorists will not be able to travel from Maple Grove Parkway to westbound I-94. Travelers should use the signed detour to avoid congestion and possible delays on the interstate west of I-494.

The 101st Avenue bridge is being removed since the new Highway 610 corridor runs along the former alignment of 101st Avenue between County Road 81 and I-94.

For more information about the Highway 610 project, visit www.mndot.gov/metro/projects/610west/.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.