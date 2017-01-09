CROSS thanks community for a supportive 2016

The Board of Directors, staff and volunteers at CROSS Services appreciate everyone who contributed funds, items, time and talent in 2016.

“Thanks to the generous support of our donors, CROSS was able to provide financial assistance, healthy food, weekend meals, job search assistance, counseling and many other resources to families, individuals and seniors in 2016,” said Dan Falstad, Chairperson of the CROSS Board of Directors.

For almost 40 years CROSS has served the residents of Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo and Rogers when they are experiencing financial strain. The CROSS Food Shelf serves 800 families each month, and in 2016 CROSS provided over $30,000 in rent, mortgage and utilities payment assistance to families so they could stay in their homes.

“Something as basic as safe housing and good food to feed your family is necessary for anyone to not just survive, but to thrive. CROSS is able to provide these important staples to many families, individuals and seniors because our donors and supporters care about helping their neighbors,” said Elizabeth Johnson, Executive Director of CROSS. “Thank you for supporting our work. Your donations — financial and otherwise — make a big difference in the lives of so many. We could not do this work without you.”

In addition to housing and food, CROSS provides Kid Pack weekend meals for school children, clothing and household items, school supplies for children, holiday and birthday toys for children, a mobile food pantry, Meals on Wheels, a sense of community support and caring when it is needed most, and more. Of every dollar donated to CROSS, 95 percent goes into the programs of direct service.

For information, contact CROSS at www.CROSSservices.org or call 763-425-1050.