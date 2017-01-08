St. Michael Library sets winter reading, tech time tutors

The St. Michael Public Library is offering the following programs.

Winter Reading Program, Jan. 3 to Feb. 28 — Teens and adults are invited to register for the Winter Reading Program at the St. Michael Public Library Tuesday, Jan. 3 to Tuesday, Feb. 28. The program theme is Escape the Ordinary. Keep track of the books you read to qualify for prize drawings. Contact library staff to register or for more information.

Snowy Day Toddler Time, Jan. 9 — Toddlers ages 18 months to 3 years are invited to Preschool Toddler Time at the St. Michael Public Library on Monday, Jan. 9, 10:05 to 10:35 a.m. The Toddler Time theme will be A Snowy Day. Attendance is limited. Register online or at the front desk at the library. Sponsored by the St. Michael Friends of the Library.

Snowy Day Preschool Storytime, Jan. 9 — Preschoolers ages 3 to 6 are invited to Preschool Storytime at the St. Michael Public Library Monday, Jan. 9, 11 to 11:45 a.m. The storytime theme will be A Snowy Day. Storytime includes stories, flannel board activities, songs and crafts to build kindergarten readiness. A small snack will also be shared. Register online or at the front desk at the library. Sponsored by the St. Michael Friends of the Library.

Tech Time Tutors, Jan. 9 — Adults seeking assistance with basic computer operations are invited to meet Tech Time Tutors at the St. Michael Public Library on Monday, Jan. 9, 5 to 7 p.m. If you need help with your laptop, iPad or Kindle, or with downloading library eBooks or similar operations, get help at the library. Up to 30 minutes per session. Contact the library to register.

For additional information, contact the St. Michael library at 763-497-1998.