Rogers to collaborate with St. Michael on sharing engineer

BY SUE WEBBER

CONTRIBUTING WRITER

The Rogers City Council Dec. 22 authorized staff to begin collaboration with the city of St. Michael on a joint agreement to share an on-staff engineer.

City Administrator Steve Stahmer said the council approved inclusion of the part-time shared position as part of its 2017 budgeting process. Rogers would be the employer responsible for 60 percent of salary and benefits and receiving 60 percent of the employee’s time; St. Michael would account for the other 40 percent of the cost and time.

Rogers has budgeted $67,465 for its portion of salary and benefits, Stahmer said. The engineer position would handle day-to-day and small projects and issues that can be handled without contracting out at a higher hourly rate, Stahmer said.

The engineer would “make it possible for certain smaller projects to be completed using Public Works crews, rather than contracting out for the design and/or construction of the improvement,” Stahmer said. The staff engineer also would oversee engineering contract management and review billings for that work.

PARTNERING

“Cities are often challenged with the goal of partnering with neighboring jurisdictions to find efficiencies and reduce redundancy,” Stahmer said. “The recommended position represents an opportunity to do just that.”

He noted that the 2017 budget in Rogers would have been $11,000 higher than the amount approved if the position had not been included.

He stressed that the position is not intended to replace the city’s consulting engineer, Bret Weiss of WSB. “Significant work will still need to be performed by the firm [WSB], especially as it pertains to major development and infrastructure projects,” Stahmer said.

In the future, Rogers is likely to need an in-house city engineer, he said. “The shared position allows the city to achieve some of the advantages of a staff engineer without the need to jump immediately into a full-time position or department,” Stahmer said.

However, the council voted 4-1 on the proposal, with Mayor Rick Ihli casting the dissenting vote.

“I was not in favor of it through the budget process, and I’m still not in favor of it,” Ihli said. “If we do it, we have to watch closely that it’s handled properly. We seem to add three or four new people every year. This would be another large salary we have to deal with. We need to be sure we’re on the right path. If we built 125 new homes a year, this wouldn’t be a big issue.”

Councilor Mark Eiden ultimately voted for the proposal, but said he shared the mayor’s position. “The measure is what work is performed, what it would cost in 2016 and what it costs in 2017,” Eiden said.

But Councilor Darren Jakel pointed out that the plan “is not solely cost saving.”

“It’s also saving staff time,” Jakel said. “We have the ability to have improved service for residents in handling backyard and development questions.”

Councilor Bruce Gorecki said, “I’ve been for it from the first time I looked at it. To some degree, it’s a leap of faith. Typically, you get your payback rather quickly. But you can’t quantify the other things an individual brings to the position. There’s a definite benefit to having someone who actually works for the city. This won’t destroy our relationship with WSB. I think it’s a good idea. I’d like to see it go through.”

FREE UP TIME

However, Eiden said, “We’ve had other leaps of faith where things haven’t fleshed out as proposed. I would like to be more calculating about it.”

Eiden said he would hope an on-staff engineer would free up time for John Seifert, the city’s Public Works superintendent.

Seifert told the council he believes his historical perspective on the city has been valuable. However, he added, “I do not possess the capability in-house to put a project on the street and put bids out.”

The current rate for project engineers is between $125 and $137 per hour, Seifert said. “That’s just business; it’s the consulting fee per hour,” Seifert said. “We would be replacing that with an hour-to-hour fee that is quantifiable. We’re talking about smaller projects. In fairness, the position would be looking to do something to better ourselves. A consultant doesn’t come in with a 100 percent guarantee to do everything right.”

Councilor Kevin Jullie, who said he frequently works with city engineers, said Rogers’ projected growth most likely will lead to the need for a full-time on-staff engineer at some time in the future.

“Anything that helps free up John will help the city,” Jullie said. “There’s just a lot of day-to-day stuff a city engineer can do. We’ve got a pretty good deal with John. And we have a unique opportunity with St. Michael. The opportunity to team up is unique; it’s a way to wade into the water”

The challenge, Jullie said, will be to find the right candidate, “someone who can bounce between two cities.”

“I think it’s worth checking out,” Jullie said. “Ultimately, we will want someone in that position. This seems like a logical way to get there.”

Jakel added, “Proper planning before we put a body in the chair needs to happen.”

Stahmer said the average project engineer earns $130 per hour. “This shared position would pay $54 per hour,” Stahmer said. “That’s where the efficiencies come in. We’re not doing additional cost, we’re saving cost and becoming more efficient.”

Eiden said he favors saving costs. “I’m willing to take a run at this one,” Eiden said. “I’m in favor of sharing resources with neighboring cities. But incremental staffing is just unsustainable right now. This is going to be a learning year.”