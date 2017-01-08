Maple Grove paves the way for entrepreneurs

The city of Maple Grove is providing an economic development tool to promote entrepreneurism in the community through the “Open to Business” Program.

The Open to Business Program offers free, on-site, one-on-one business consulting services to existing and prospective entrepreneurs and small business owners in the Maple Grove community. The program is provided by the Metropolitan Consortium of Community Developers (MCCD) and financed through a partnership between the city of Maple Grove and Hennepin County.

“The Open to Business Program reflects the city of Maple Grove’s desire to build up the entrepreneurs and small business owners in our community. We know the talent is out there, and our hope is this program will be the catalyst to bring them forward,” said Carie Fuhrman, Maple Grove’s Economic Development Manager.

Technical expertise will be provided in several areas, including business plan development, financial management, marketing, identifying borrowing needs, commercial real estate analysis, and so on. Clients also have an opportunity to access MCCD’s small business loan funds, as well as draw on MCCD’s long-standing partnerships with area banks to obtain bank loans and revolving lines of credit.

A consultant will be available at the Maple Grove Government Center, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, the second Tuesday of every month, beginning Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call ahead to make an appointment at 612-843-3260.

If anyone has questions, contact Carie Fuhrman, City of Maple Grove Economic Development Manager, at 763-494-6003 or [email protected]