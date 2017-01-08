Legislative leaders say health care reform top priority

Health care premium relief and reform and a tax bill will be top priorities this legislative session, state legislative leaders said during a Dec. 19 press conference.

“We’re got to solve some big issues, some big problems,” said Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt (R-Crown). “We’ve got MNsure and the health insurance crisis, we have a state budget to take care of, we have the unfinished business of a bonding bill and a tax bill that’s been kind of waiting,” he said.

“My caucus is focused on, number one, reforming the health insurance and MNsure, getting some help to folks who are suffering because of that,” Daudt said. “Number two, we’ve got to set a state budget that prioritizes things that we all care about as Minnesotans, and part of that will be some tax relief for Minnesotans,” he said.

Gov. Mark Dayton was not at the conference due to illness.

“We’re going to focus on the main thing, being the main thing, and that’s the health care reform and relief, a transportation bill without a gas tax increase, and hopefully tax relief,” said Senate Majority Leader-elect Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa).

PREMIUM RELIEF

Health insurance premium relief would be the first issue addressed this session, Gazelka said. He said the Legislature would need to find a way to reduce premiums for individual insurance buyers in the high-risk market.

Daudt said he did not believe the Affordable Care Act will be dismantled at the federal level before the state Legislature has an opportunity to act on Minnesota’s premium hikes.

He said the Legislature might begin another “reinsurance” program or “high-risk pool,” like the former Minnesota Comprehensive Health Association, which spread the cost of high-risk individual premiums to the state insurance market at large.

The Legislature should enact health care premium relief by March 1, best case scenario, to impact policies bought in 2018, Daudt said. He said late March was more likely when that will occur.

Dayton proposed a special session Dec. 20 to vote on four bills, including a premium relief bill. Negotiations over that session and bills broke down Dec. 16, and the Legislature did not meet for a special session. The proposed premium relief bill would have provided qualifying high-risk insurance buyers in the individual market with 25 percent rebates on their yearly premiums.

Daudt said the state needs a short-term plan for premium relief, but said he’s not happy with the governor’s plans, calling them “uninspiring.”

Minority Leader-elect Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) said the Legislature should have dealt with short-term relief during a special session rather than waiting for the next session to start.

“What’s really frustrating to me is that we have within our power to provide immediate relief, and there’s absolutely no good excuse for why we are not having a special session tomorrow to provide relief to families who need it right now,” Hortman said.

Daudt said that Dayton’s relief plan would not provide immediate relief, and would not actually help those impacted until April 1.

Republicans will be looking at the tax bill that did not pass last session as a base for this session’s tax bill, Gazelka said.

The House would like to look at exempting Social Security benefits from state taxation this session, Daudt said. He would also like to remove automatic tax inflaters from the statewide business property tax, he said.

Hortman said she would not be likely to support tax cuts that benefit big business rather than wider Minnesota.

Daudt said he was optimistic about passing a transportation bill this session. State general fund monies should be used to for road construction, he said.

TRANSIT

Transit has been the sticking point for this bill in the past, Daudt said, as last session proposed a 260 percent increase in transit funding.

“It’s going to take people being realistic,” he said. “We understand that we need transit in the state of Minnesota … and we understand that people rely on that, but we need to be reasonable about what we ask for.”

Gazelka said he would be surprised if the Senate couldn’t pass a transportation bill without raising the gas tax. Since the state has a $1.4 billion surplus, some of the surplus should be used to fund a transport bill, he said.

Hortman said House Democrats would support a transport bill with a balance between road, bridge and transit funding, but she does not want to see funding for K-12 education or health and human services funding reduced as a result. Bakk said he agreed with Hortman and also doesn’t want to see K-12 education funding cut.

“The public wants the roads and bridges fixed. They just don’t want to pay for it,” said Senate Minority Leader-elect Tom Bakk, (D-Cook).

Bakk said Republicans should consider an addition to the constitution compelling future legislatures to fund transportation.

Gazelka said he is open to a bonding bill, but it would likely come later in the session and be tied to a tax bill.

The special session bonding bill Dayton proposed was unreasonable and included projects pulled from the negotiation table months ago, Daudt said.

Republican leaders said they would change the tone of conversations and rebuild relationships to accomplish their legislative goals this session.

“We definitely want to work and move things forward at a faster pace so that there’s more time at the end,” Gazelka said. “We hope that the governor comes to negotiate with us. I think we ought to lower the tone of some of the things that have been going on the last few months. It’s because we’re all frustrated and want to get it done.

“I don’t even want to blame anybody at this point, I’d rather just, let’s lower the tone a little bit and figure out how we can actually work on some of the things that we’re all talking about,” Gazelka added. “Whether that’s the health care crisis, transportation, tax relief, bonding, those are all issues that we’re all talking about.”

DEBATE

The Legislature needs to deal with legislation and debate earlier in the session, Daudt said.

“We need to do things slightly differently,” said Daudt. “One of the things that I have heard over the last couple of years that’s been the biggest frustration, actually not couple of years, the last four, six, eight, 10, 12 years, is this bunching up of business at the end of the legislative session.”

Debate over bills should be in public view and in committees, said Daudt.

“My goal is going to be to, and I’ve said this frequently already, and I will continue to say it, we’re going to conduct the business of the state this year in the committees,” he said.

Hortman said she agreed with Daudt, wanting to resolve issues in committees.

“We have a process for passing legislation and resolving differences between the two bodies,” she said. “We have 201 members of the House and the Senate, and there’s no reason that the two top leaders and the governor should sit in a room and try to figure out $36-40 billion dollars worth of spending by themselves.”

Daudt said his relationship with Dayton is damaged after recent events.

“My impression right now is that I value the personal relationship more than he does,” he said.

Gazelka and Hortman both said they did not think a government shutdown was likely this session.

“I don’t think you need to use the word shutdown, because I think one key difference is if the Speaker is serious about using the process, one of the things that’s readily available to us is setting interim deadlines that make it clear that we have enough time to redo bills if the governor vetoes them,” Hortman said.