Hanover baseball project ‘still on’ after partial funding withdraw

A proposal to build a new 16-U standard baseball field in Hanover is still a go after the Hanover Athletic Association withdrew a request for ballpark expense.

The project garnered much attention in Hanover since part of making the field ready for expansion is removal of old oak trees from the site at Settlers Park. A group of residents had consistently lobbied the city to save the trees.

“Ultimately, the project is still on,” city administrator Brian Hagen said. “The Athletic Association committed to funding last spring and we’ve been informed they have every intention of following through their funding.”

Hagen said that, with how the lease was set up and an application submitted to the state, only 56 percent of the funding request would be approved by the state based on a recommendation from the Minnesota Gambling Board.

“With that being said, it seems the route to move forward is for the AA to withdrew their request for the ballpark expense,” Hagen said. “They did that because they also agreed as a group to terminate the lease for the Settlers Park ballfield area.”

Withdrawing allows the association to go a different route of providing the funding, one that would not need state approval.

“As an organization, the AA can donate to cities and schools without needing approval from the state,” Hagen said. “My understanding is they felt like terminating the lease would be a better option for them to follow through with their full commitment.”

Hagen added that this funding withdrawal doesn’t affect the project’s outcome.

In support of the project, the city is providing the land. Hanover Youth Baseball is the driver behind the project as the largest benefactor with its 16U program. The current field was too small for 16U competition.

“(Youth baseball) asked for support from the city and in turn received a grant from the Minnesota Twins,” Hagen said. “Because the Athletic Association would lease the land, the Minnesota Gambling Board viewed that as the AA’s own property, and the AA had to ask for permission due to charitable gambling proceeds. Now it’s no longer their land and the AA can donate to cities and schools without needing authorizations from state.”

Hagen said that, ultimately, the project is still scheduled for completion this summer baseball season, with construction commencing in spring and to establish turf as soon as possible.

The oak trees are still standing as of now, and it’s unknown when they would be torn down.

“At this point we don’t feel like there is any delay to the project,” Hagen said.