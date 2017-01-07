STMA wrestlers place 9th at The Clash

STMA Knight wrestlers placed ninth in “The Clash” national dual meet tournament. Front row, left to right, are Isaiah Mlsna, Brandon Psyk, Patrick McKee, Zach Dehmer, Nathan Nygaard and Carl Leuer. Middle row: Chris Vrudny, Dylan Hanson, Jake Allar, Max Jensen, Kyle Elkie and Evan Foster. Back row: Cody Schoen, Nolan Schmitz, Cole Jann, Wyatt Lidberg, Wyatt Bice, Gabe Anderson, Toby Dehn and Allen Winters.

Some might say the STMA Knights wrestling team overachieved with their effort and final result in “The Clash” dual meet tourney, by placing ninth among 32 teams.

And they probably did, as they finished ahead of a couple of nationally ranked teams and finished above what they were seeded entering the tourney.

Day one of the tourney in Rochester Dec. 30 and 31 saw the Knights (number four seed in their eight-team bracket) defeating Hermiston, Oregon, by a score of 65-9, before losing to Oak Park River Forest, Ill., (number one seed) 38-21, then defeating Albert Lea 46-18 to capture third place in Bracket D.

On day two, the four third place teams from day one wrestled three duals in round robin fashion and the Knights emerged as champions of the third place bracket, thus placing ninth overall. Roseburg, Oregon, outscored STMA 40-27 in their first dual on day two, but the Knights came back strong with wins over Providence Catholic (Illinois) and Simley by scores of 37-30 and 36-26, respectively to win the bracket title. Meanwhile Roseburg lost to both of the teams that STMA defeated on day two.

Senior Wyatt Bice said, “It was just fun, because every dual was a battle and every individual match was a battle and the fun was just having to work so hard and battle in every match. The competition was great.”

Coach Dan Lefebvre echoed Bice, saying, “So happy with the way the kids battled. We had our best team efforts in the third match of day one and in the third match of day two, when we were tired and could have used that as an excuse, but we really showed some fight and effort. We came into this tourney with a lot of inexperienced varsity wrestlers, but gained a lot of valuable experience. The six duals against quality teams was a grind, but we learned a lot.”

Senior Max Jensen added, “Every match was tough, but so proud of the team the way we battled in every match, including our young guys”.

Buchanan, California, won the team title for the second consecutive year. The tourney featured teams from all over the United States and included numerous teams that were ranked in the “top 50” in the nation.

Senior Jake Allar (170 pounds) had a 6-0 (W-L) record and was named “All-Tournament,” in leading the Knights. Nate Nygaard (106) had a 5-1 record, while Patrick McKee (120), Wyatt Bice (152), Wyatt Lidberg (160), and Evan Foster (220), each had four wins.

Brandon Psyk (113), Zach Dehmer (126) Cody Schoen (145), and Max Jensen (195), had three wins apiece, in the two-day tourney. Carl Leuer (138) and Nolan Schmitz (182) each contributed two wins.

The Knights next host New Prague in a dual meet Thursday Jan. 5 with the JV match starting at 6 PM, varsity to follow. Then on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, the STMA wrestlers travel to Kaukauna, Wisconsin, for the Cheese-head Invitational, a large individual tourney that attracts numerous teams that are ranked in the nation.

The team will also wrestle in the Mora Invitational Saturday, Jan. 7, and enter a varsity and JV lineup in the varsity and JV divisions.