Sawatzke presides over his final Wright County Board meeting

By John Holler

Contributing Writer

At the time that Wright County Commissioner Pat Sawatzke sat in on his first meeting as a county commissioner in 1991, Wright County was about half the size it currently is. Twenty six years and more than 1,200 county board meetings later, Sawatzke presided over his final county board meeting as its outgoing chair.

Sawatzke chose not to run for an eighth term and addressed his fellow commissioners from the speaker’s podium, promising to keep his remarks short … sort of.

“I promise not to speak for more than a minute – that would be not more than one minute for each of the years I spent here,” Sawatzke said. “Quite frankly, I’m not sure where to start. I never expected to be here 26 years when I first came (to the board), but you know how things go. Sometimes you get involved in stuff, you don’t want to away from things, people give you encouragement and you decide to stay along. What you thought was maybe going to be a short period of time turns into a longer period of time.”

Sawatzke came to the county board as the new kid on the block and the only new commissioner on an established county board. Two years later, that would change. When 1993 began, Sawatzke was the vested member of the board with only two years of experience. In that election, he would be joined by Commissioners Jack Russek and Dick Mattson, with whom he would serve together for the next 20 years. Six years later, Elmer Eichelberg would get elected to the county board and the four of them would serve 14 years together as commissioners. He served with 15 commissioners, but those three were together so long that it is a rarity in the modern era of politics and the want for change.

“I think it’s unusual and I think it speaks to the consistency of government and that people were happy were happy with what was going on – I’m kind of proud of that,” Sawatzke said. “Voters didn’t feel like they had to throw out the county board because was doing it not the way they wanted it done. When I see that consistency, that’s what makes me probably most proud – not just that there’s longevity, but that longevity represents something. It represents that there is generally a positive belief on what has been occurring.”

Sawatzke praised the county board for its willingness to let citizens with a complaint to speak directly to the commissioners – a government practice becoming rarer with time. He also praised the staff, which has more than doubled in his time on the county board due to the explosive growth of the county, stating that Wright County has consistently maintained a friendly, cooperative attitude with the residents and are more transparent and accessible than many government bodies.

He thanked the residents of Wright County because of their inherent community goodness. Wright County has maintained less crime, vote more often and have a higher employment rate. He said it’s a testament to the citizenship and sense of community that Wright County had when he started on the board and has maintained a quarter-century later.

Sawatzke finished his farewell speech by quoting the famous passage from Winston Churchill, who said, “You have enemies? Good. That means you’ve stood up for something sometime in your life.” At times, Sawatzke was at odds with his fellow commissioners and outside influences alike on hot-button issues, but he stood by his beliefs as staunchly as they did and didn’t allow those brief philosophical dust-ups to get in the way and continue after votes were made. When they were done, they were done.

“There may be some folks out there who didn’t like everything I did and they were against me when I tried to do it, but I’m proud that I took a stand on issues the I felt were in the best interests of the county and the citizens that I represented. I hope others felt that way as well,” Sawatzke said.

In other items on the, agenda, the board:

BY a 4-1 vote, approved the 2017 salaries of the county’s elected officials – Auditor/Treasurer Bob Hiivala ($125,532), County Attorney Tom Kelly ($142,305) and Sheriff Joe Hagerty ($127,139). Sawatzke cast the dissenting vote. While he stated he had no problem with the job Kelly has done for the county, his objection was that the percentage of Kelly’s raise (3.5 percent) was higher than the other two (3 percent).

BY a 4-1 vote, approved the county board’s annual salary of $38,957. Commissioner Mark Daleiden cast the opposing vote, citing that technically the county commissioner position isn’t a full-time job and many full-time county employees are paid less.

APPROVED amendments to the Wright County Code of Ordinances dealing with land usage, specifically setback requirements for essential services not local within public road right-of-way and exempt county and township structures from conditional use permitting. Commissioner Charlie Borrell encouraged all township officers to read the ordinance changes and consider adopting similar policies for their townships.

AWARDED the contract for the partial roof replacement on the old Public Works Building to Berwald Roofing Co. in the amount of $240,510 – almost $50,000 lower than the next-lowest bid.

AUTHORIZED payment of claims submitted through Wednesday, Dec. 21. Any claims received after that point were deemed not to be paid until after the start of 2017.

SET the 2017 per diem rate for county commissioners to attend committee and advisory board meetings at $50 a day.

APPROVED payment of $6,357 to the firm of Madden, Galanter & Madden for union negotiation work done on behalf of the county.

REFERRED to the building committee discussion of the Health and Human Services Center alarm system dealing with operational issues.

APPROVED the salary ranges for non-union employees effective Jan. 1.

SET a committee of the whole meeting for 10:30 a.m. following the Jan. 17 board meeting to discuss delegating specific authority to the auditor/treasurer in dealing with matters regarding the county’s abatement policy.