Rockford-Delano boys hockey nipped by defending state champ

by Dave Pedersen

Crow River News John Keranen ranks third in scoring for the Rockford-Delano boys hockey team with 31 points. (Photo by Bill Nord)

Rockford-Delano’s boys hockey coach Gerrit van Bergen thought it would not be easy when traveling to the Duluth Holiday Tournament last week and he was right.

No. 1 ranked R-D was tied by Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6-6 in overtime, lost to No. 2 ranked Hermantown 4-3, and defeated Roseville 6-5 in overtime.

It was a true test for the No. 1 ranked Class A team in the state at the time which is now 8-1-1. Hermantown has played in the last six state title games, winning the crown last year. Hermantown won the Duluth tourney and has won eight straight games.

“The Hermantown game was about as good as high school hockey gets with a packed arena, four lead changes, big saves and big goals,” notes van Bergen. “We came away with some new areas of growth to work on as we near mid-season.”

Rockford-Delano plays at Orono, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 before coming home to face New Prague, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10.

One reason why Rockford-Delano was out-shot 52-36 against Cloquet was because it took 27 minutes on eight penalties. Cloquet players were in the penalty box just four minutes.

Brian Halonen scored the first three R-D goals, Ben Meyers netted the next two and Andrew Kruse scored the last one to tie the game at six.

Goalie Jackson Hjelle made 46 saves. Halonen had three goals and two assists. Meyers had two goals and two assists. John Keranen provided three assists and Kyle Ylitalo had two assists.

Hermantown out-shot R-D 41-15. Goals were scored by Gabe Halonen, Brian Halonen and Meyers. Goalie Erik Peterson made 37 saves.

Rockford-Delano got back on the offensive with 53 shots against Roseville, which had 19. The game was tied 4-4 after two periods. Meyers had three goals including the game-winner in overtime.

The other goals were by Ylitalo, Brian Halonen and Grant Pinoniemi. Hjelle played 20 minutes and made six saves, allowing three goals. Peterson worked 31 minutes with two goals against and eight saves.

After 10 games, Rockford-Delano has two of the top point scorers in the state. Meyers leads in goals (22), in assists (24) and points (47). Brian Halonen ranks second in points (38), plus is third with 18 goals and third with 20 assists. Keranen has 31 points with 12 goals and 19 assists.