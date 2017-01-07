Osseo Schools announces its 2017 Triple ‘A’ Award nominees

Six seniors from Osseo Area Schools three comprehensive high schools have been named this year’s Triple “A” Award nominees. Triple “A” Award winners are students who are recognized for excellence in academics, athletics and the arts. Maple Grove seniors Jared Wiens and Jena Hauch were named Triple “A” Award nominees. These students are recognized for excellence in academics, athletics and the arts.

MAPLE GROVE SENIOR HIGH

The following are the students from Maple Grove Senior High School that were nominated.

Jena Hauch: She maintains a 4.03 grade point average while participating in cross country, Nordic Ski, track and choir.

Jared Wiens: He maintains a 3.97 grade point average while participating in cross country, Nordic ski, track and orchestra.

OSSEO SENIOR HIGH

Students that were nominated from Osseo Senior High School include the following.

Christina Boe: She maintains a 3.96 grade point average while participating volleyball and earning a Superior Rating at state for her pottery. Boe earned a full-ride scholarship to play Division I volleyball at the University of Denver. Christina Boe and David Hainlen, seniors at Osseo Senior High School, are Triple “A” Award nominees for this year.

David Hainlen: He maintains a 3.5 grade point average while participating in cross country, swimming, track and field, band, orchestra and pit orchestra for two school musicals.

PARK CENTER SENIOR HIGH

The following Park Center Senior High students were nominated.

Katie Wang: She maintains a 4.13 grade point average while participating soccer, Nordic ski, International Baccalaureate orchestra, pit orchestra for the school musical and math team.

Chad Korby: He maintains a 3.6 grade point average while participating in soccer, Nordic ski, golf, jazz ensemble and wind ensemble. Park Center Senior High seniors Chad Korby and Katie Wang are nominees in the Triple “A” Award program.

All six students will now move on to the regional competition. A multi-level process involving the League’s member schools and administrative regions will select Triple “A” Award recipients. League officials will announce the four award recipients (a girl and a boy from both Class “A” and Class “AA” school) at a special banquet this spring. Each award recipient will receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.

Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award (Triple “A” Award) is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award is given to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Additional information about the Triple “A” Award may be obtained by contacting the Minnesota State High School League at 763-560-2262 or by visiting the League’s website at www.mshsl.org.