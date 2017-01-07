OEC instructors speak at national conference

Osseo Senior High School OEC (Opportunities in Emergency Care) instructors Dave Casella and Gary Leafblad were asked to speak at the National ACTE Career Tech Vision Conference in Las Vegas at the beginning of this month. They showcased the Osseo Senior High OEC program which they have been building for almost 30 years. They inspired educators from across the country while demonstrating how they have spent their careers preparing high school students with the skills they need to be successful in a medical career. Students learn and thrive in authentic learning experiences out in their community. Their innovative and educational opportunities have a lasting impact of the lives of their students and the community.