Minneapolis robbery, kidnapping suspect travels through Maple Grove, crashes in Rogers

(Editor’s Note: The following story contains updated information from the article run in last week’s Crow River News regarding a robbery suspect who led police on high-speed chase.)

A robbery and kidnapping suspect was apprehended in Rogers after allegedly stealing a car in Minneapolis and causing a high-speed pursuit in Maple Grove in Rogers.

At one point, children were also in the vehicle.

Samuel McFarlane, 28, of Princeton, has been charged in Hennepin County District Court with several counts against him from an incident that occurred on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

He has been charged with one count of kidnapping-to facilitate felony or flight, one count first degree aggravated robbery, one count criminal vehicular operation, one count of second degree assault and one count fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, on Saturday, Dec. 24, an adult female (Victim 1) was driving her mother to work, which is at a gas station located in the area near Grant StreetWest and Lasalle Avenue in Minneapolis. The plan was for Victim 1 to drop her mother off, then drop her sister-in-law’s four children off at their home. Victim 1 also had her own son with her. There were a total of five children and three adults were originally in the car. When they got to the gas station, Victim 1 and her mother, and her sister-in-law went into the gas station. The vehicle was left occupied by the five children, ages 1 to 13. A short time after that, two of the children ran into the store telling the adults that their car had been stolen.

“The oldest child, (Victim 3) later reported to police that she saw McFarlane standing by the gas station wall,” the complaint said. “McFarlane walked over and got in the car. Victim 3 tried to lock the doors but her hand slipped because she had her younger brother in her lap.”

McFarlane took off in the car and began driving. Victim 3 asked McFarlane what he was doing and tried to grab the keys but McFarlane kept moving her hand. McFarlane pulled a gun out and placed it on the arm rest, the complaint stated.

McFarlane was seen driving erratically in Maple Grove, the complaint said. A trooper from the Minnesota State Patrol found the vehicle. McFarlane fled and rammed several police vehicles during the chase, which went from Maple Grove all the way to Rogers. Once in Rogers, McFarlane ran the vehicle off the road and began ramming police vehicles again, the complaint said.

The complaint said McFarlane admitted that he was downtown looking for heroin, but was unable to find any. He then claimed someone robbed him of his phone and he saw a person involved get into the vehicle. McFarlane claimed he got into the car and told Victim 3 to give him his phone but she did not have it.

McFarlane let the occupants of the vehicle out about a block away, according to the complaint. He said he then decided he was going to drive to Princeton. He was on his way there when he saw the police lights behind up, and he decided to speed up and try to get away.

“When asked if he remembered striking the police vehicles, [McFarlane] said he was struck first and then he threw the car into reverse and hit them back,” the complaint said.

The handgun was not recovered.

The complaint said McFarlane struck a building, rammed multiple police vehicles, and was involved in a hit and run collision as well. He also traveled at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour while fleeing police.

If convicted McFarlane faces up to 40 years and/or a $50,000 fine for kidnapping, up to 20 years and/or $35,000 fine for first degree aggravated robbery, up to three years and/or $10,000 fine for criminal vehicular operation, up to seven years and/or $4,200 to $14,000 fine for second degree assault, and up to three years and one day and/or a $5,000 fine for fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.