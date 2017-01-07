Area health provider among lowest cost clinics in Minnesota

The total cost of care at Stellis Health is 17 percent lower than the Minnesota state average, according to a new report by the Minnesota Community Measurement (MNCM) nonprofit.

Stellis Health has been caring for community members in and around Wright County for more than 65 years with locations in Buffalo, Monticello and Albertville-St. Michael.

The report looks at clinic costs across Minnesota and assesses whether the increased costs are the result of clinics charging more or ordering more care like tests, follow-up visits and prescriptions.

“We strive to keep our costs down and this report validates that our providers are doing a good job at using health care resources effectively and wisely,” says Douglas Hanson, CEO of Stellis Health, PA. The MNCM reports shows that Stellis Health was 8 percent lower than the state average on prices and 10 percent lower on the volume of care its patients received.

Identifying expensive clinics is important in an era of rising health care costs because it allows patients to be better shoppers, said Jim Chase, president of MNCM, the nonprofit agency that produced the report that analyzed claims from the state’s largest health plans.

MNCM’s recently released cost and utilization report analyzes the variation of costs across clinics in Minnesota and evaluates what impacts and influences health care costs. The report was designed to enhance cost transparency and, ultimately, improve the value of care.

“The continued rise of health care costs and the burden this places on families, businesses and the community makes it critical for medical groups and the community to work together,” said Chase.

The report looks at the total cost of care including physician and facility fees for inpatient and outpatient care as well as pharmacy, lab, radiology, mental health and ancillary costs. The report evaluates the cost variation by medical group and what’s driving increased costs, e.g. how much is due to using more services vs. the actual cost charged to the patient. For example, a strep test can range from $8 to $101.

The report is based on more than 1.5 million patients receiving care at more than 257 medical groups in 2015 with four Minnesota health plans—Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, HealthPartners, Medica and PreferredOne.

The report identified two main themes:

• There is significant variation in costs across medical groups.

• There continues to be significant increases in costs each year.

