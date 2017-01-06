St. Michael renews lobbying contract with eye on I-94 expansion: lobbyist ‘helped city secure millions’

The St. Michael City Council voted to renew a legislative lobbying contract, with lane expansion of Interstate 94 as a top goal.

The council also took action regarding two other transportation projects — County Rd. 19 widening and the city’s 2017 road improvements.

LOBBYING

In his memo to the council, city administrator Steve Bot gave a nod to the lobbyist firm Lockridge Grindal Nauen (LGN).

“Their key St. Michael lobbyists, Denny McGrann and Andy Burmeister, have helped the city secure millions of dollars in federal and state funding grants for our transportation priorities,” Bot said, noting the firm helped secure federal and state funding for Hwy. 241 and the One Way Pair road projects, as well a receiving a federal grant for fire department turnout gear.

“They’ve also assisted us in making sure the new federal transportation bill not only passed but included added funding priority for freight corridors like I-94,” he said.

Adding lanes onto I-94 between St. Michael and Albertville not only remains a top goal, but Bot said LGN’s scope of services includes a proposal for St. Michael and Albertville to partner for the improvement. The recent I-94 expansion from Rogers to St. Michael was one of the state’s initial Corridors of Commerce improvement projects, which targeted 10 statewide transportation projects that would be shovel ready if approved. Bot regretted that lane expansion from St. Michael to Albertville — while already funded for design costs — was left off the Corridors list this year.

“We were extremely disappointed when we learned a failed state transportation bill left our highest ranking greater Minnesota project (I-94 expansion) off its list despite the fact that the $1.4 million design is funded/underway and the project would be shovel ready to construct if funding is received this year,” he said. “We are hopeful the addition of state lobbying to our contract will help ensure this vital project gets funded for construction.”

Noting support for the project from state Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer and U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer (both with incoming party majorities), Bot recommended the council approve a contract with LGN for $40,000 in 2017 and $45,000 in 2018 from the city’s Economic Development Authority fund “which has adequate and budgeted funds for this contract work.”

The council ended up unanimously approving the lobbying contract with LGN.

COUNTY RD. 19

In other news, the council approved a resolution of support for Wright County Rd. 19 widening project federal grant application.

The portion of County Rd. 19 between the One Way Pairs will require “two to four lane widening improvements to safely accommodate vehicles and pedestrians as the region continues to develop,” the resolution states.

The proposed improvements are included and recommended in the city of St. Michael Downtown Plan and Northeast Wright County Sub-Area Transportation Study.

The resolution also states that completion of the project “will provide a more continuous, aligned and safe regional north-south route.

Lastly, the resolution “desires to jointly submit with Wright County for fedreal funding through FY2021 Local Surface Transportation Program.

MSA FUNDING

In further transportation related news, the council approved a resolution requesting Municipal State Aid (MSA) funds for the city’s 2017 street reconstruction project.

Projects for 2017 include $437,000 for Quam Avenue reconstruction, $250,000 for Old County Rd. 121 reconstruction, $375,000 for Melby Avenue construction, and $150,000 for First Street SW and County Rd. 35 reconstruction.

In other action, the council:

APPROVED a final 2017 levy increase of $281,656, or 4.98 percent. Staff noted that even with the proposed increase, St. Michael remains one of the lowest taxed cities in the county and state per capita.

REVIEWED 2017 budgeted new staff positions, including a shared project engineer position with the city of Rogers, a new full-time public works position set for hire in April, and a budgeted intern position for the building department.