Rockford boys basketball splits two tourney games

by Dave Pedersen

Crow River News

Rockford’s boys basketball team learned some things when splitting two games at last week’s St. James tournament.

First, the Rockets learned what a balanced scoring attack can do in the 80-47 victory over Madelia. Four players scored in double figures and nine of the 10 players netted points. Top scorers were Jake Hall (17), Luke Pepin (15), Blake Young (12) and Kyle Calder (11). Rockford sophomore Nick Manthana was the team scoring leader in the loss to Springfield last week. (Photo by Bill Nord)

Second, Rockford learned what playing every night in the Wright County Conference will be like after facing one of the top Class A teams in the state. Springfield used an experienced squad to win 68-57.

“I was very pleased with how we competed against a good team that is ranked in Class A, but some of our tentativeness stuck out as well with a younger, inexperienced team,” said coach Michael Tauber. “We also need to learn how to step up when the other team goes on a run and get some big stops, followed by some good offensive possessions.”

Rockford built a 24-point halftime lead against Madelia. Tauber said how Young did a nice job at point guard, mixing 12 points to go along with distributing the ball pretty well. Tauber said Pepin had a big game off the bench when securing rebounds and scoring 15 points. He also tipped numerous passes and forced a lot of turnovers.

Springfield returned every player out of their rotation from a year ago when they finished 21-7. Rockford started off playing some really good defense and took a 9-point lead midway through the first half.

After getting into some foul trouble, Springfield cut the lead to two points at the half. In the second half Springfield got into a hot shooting streak and built a seven to 10 point lead that was maintained.

Sophomore Nick Manthana led Rockford with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. Hall netted 20 points. Calder scored eight points with three assists and Young had five assists and five steals.

Rockford has a makeup home game against Twin Cities Academy, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The Rockets are home to New London-Spicer Friday, Jan. 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rockford’s girls lost both games at the Faribault tournament to be 4-4 on the season.

In the 49-36 loss to Stewartville, Neely Griffin had 10 points and three assists. Emili Cain had eight points 10 rebounds and two assists. Bryn London added seven points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Nicole Lofstedt had four points and two assists, Liz Nelson added three points and two assists. Casandra Majeski and McKenzie Rentz both pulled down four rebounds.

In the 50-40 loss to Watertown-Elysian-Morristown London paced the offense with 14 points, six rebounds and three assist. Cain had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Lofstedt grabbed six rebounds with five points and two assists. Nelson had eight rebounds, five points and three assists. Griffin only had two points but pulled down eight rebounds. Majeski had four rebounds and two points and Sam Arens had five rebounds and two points.

Rockford travels to face Watertown-Mayer, 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The next home game is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 against Litchfield.