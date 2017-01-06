Education Primrose School of Champlin Park donates to Tiny Tots Toy Drive Published January 6, 2017 at 12:00 am By Contributer Primrose School of Champlin Park joined Senator John Hoffman and Senator Jim Abeler in support of the fifth annual Tiny Tots Toy Drive. This is the second year that Primrose School of Champlin Park has participated in the toy drive and collected a total of 117 toys this year. Tiny Tots Toy Drive collects new, unwrapped gifts for children ages 1-18. Toy donations are delivered to the pediatric wing of Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.