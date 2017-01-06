Maple Grove Police

The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 11, 2016 through Dec. 17, 2016. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.

Sunday, Dec. 11

9000 block of Deerwood Lane — There was a report of a person inside a business at closing time, who would not leave. Officers arrived, person was arrested for two outstanding warrants.

9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of a wallet being stolen out of a purse while shopping in a business. No suspects at this time.

Jerrod Reynolds, 22, of Maple Grove was cited for careless driving, first degree DUI alcohol concentration over .08 and fourth degree DWI driving while impaired-criminal penalty.

Monday, Dec. 12

12000 block of 74th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to check the welfare of a person. Officers forced entry, made contact with party who could not get up. Medics arrived for transport to the hospital.

7000 block of Yucca Circle — There was a report of checks put in mailbox that were stolen. Officers learned that several checks were cashed on account. Case being investigated.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a person stuffing large amounts of merchandise in bag and running out of store without paying. During officer investigation got a possible suspect. Case being investigated.

Tuesday, Dec. 13

11000 block of 73rd Ave. — While on routine patrol, officer found occupied vehicle behind a closed business. Officer made contact with employee on their break.

10000 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of a person hit by a forklift. Officers arrived provided medical attention until ambulance arrived to transport person to the hospital.

7000 block of Annapolis Lane — There was a report of dogs barking outside in the cold weather. Officer advised residence of ordinance.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a person passed out in a vehicle in a business parking lot. Officers made contact with party. Robert Campbell, 33, of Omaha, Nebraska was cited for careless driving, fourth degree DWI driving while impaired- criminal penalty and fourth degree DUI controlled substance.

16000 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a person having difficulty breathing. Officers provided oxygen and person was then transported to the hospital by ambulance.

6000 block of Kilmer Lane — There was a report of a party inside residence breaking things. Officers arrived and saw broken door and other items thrown around. Person charged for the damage

Toman Grupee, 27, of Brooklyn Park was cited for multiple no insurance, no proof of insurance-second violation and driving after cancellation.

Thursday, Dec. 15

12000 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a vehicle parked in a driveway overnight had several deep scratches on the exterior of the vehicle. No suspects at this time.

7000 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of a possible heart attack. Officers provided oxygen until medics transported party to the hospital.

8000 block of Main Street — There was a report of a customer causing a disturbance. Officer arrived to learn that party was picking up items not in their name and was asked to leave.

Adel Yusupov, 40, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault and fifth degree assault on the 6400 block of Ranchview Lane N.

Cari Thorson, 28, of Maple Grove was cited for theft on the 13700 block of Grove Drive N.

Kimberly Jones, 56, of Maple Grove was cited for domestic assault and malicious punishment of a child on the 17700 block of 71st Ave. N.

Friday, Dec. 16

63rd Ave. & Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a van with several passengers and the driver was wearing a mask. Officers did not locate vehicle.

15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a person taking several items and leaving a business without paying. Oficers made contact with party. Conan Hernandez, 42, of Andover was cited for theft.

12000 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of an elderly person walking outside. Officers learned they were waiting for a grandson to get off school bus.

12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of two parties fighting inside a movie theater. Officers arrived and no charges were pursued by either party. Both were told to leave the theater.

Quentell Powell, 18, of Brooklyn Center was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane N.

Anna Wilson, 30, of Maple Grove was cited for fraud-theft by swindle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane N.

Cory Ramsey, 25, of Fridley was cited for third degree DWI driving while impaired and careless driving on the 12300 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

Saturday, Dec. 17

13000 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of a person who was yelling and causing problems. Officers arrived and told party to leave. Officers remained on scene until party had left.

8000 block of Olive Lane — There was a report of a dryer on fire. Officers arrived all parties were out of home. Fire crew arrived shortly after and put out fire and cleared officers.

17000 block of 66th Ave. — There was a report of an unconscious party. Officers arrived and provided oxygen until medics arrived for transport.

Other

During this time period there were 53 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.