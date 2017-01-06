Burschville School to be evaluated as historic site

The bell tower at the old Burschville School has new louvres to protect the bell from the elements. For the first time in many years the bell can be rung. (Photo courtesy of North Hennepin Pioneer Society)

The Minnesota Historical Society has announced a $7,500 grant to the North Hennepin Pioneer Society for a project involving the Burschville one room school house, located on County Road 10, a quarter mile east of County Road 19, in Corcoran.

The money will be used to hire qualified consultants to evaluate Burschville School for possible inclusion in the National Register of Historic Places.

“It is a step toward our becoming a Historic Site,” said Bonnie Maue, of the Pioneer Society. “We were thrilled with the response from the [state] Society.”

The North Hennepin Pioneer Society is one of 36 recipients of 38 Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Small Grants (up to $10,000 each), totaling $319,726 in 19 counties. In 2014 the old Burschville School had a red paint job, unlike the original white color of the school. The school was painted red after it stopped serving as a public school. (Photo courtesy of North Hennepin Pioneer Society)

Small grants are awarded quarterly to help nonprofit and educational organizations, government units and tribal organizations preserve and share Minnesota history. This cycle of awards was approved by the MNHS Executive Council on Nov. 29.

Minnesota Historical and Cultural Heritage Grants are made possible by the Legacy Amendment’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the vote of Minnesotans on Nov. 4, 2008. The Legacy Amendment supports efforts to preserve Minnesota land, water and legacy, including Minnesota history and cultural heritage.

The grant from the Minnesota Historical Society is the latest event in a news packed year for Burschville School. Maue summed up the news in an article for an upcoming issue of the Corcoran city newsletter.

The North Hennepin Pioneer Society has spruced up the old Burschville School with a fresh coat of white paint, the same color as the school’s original paint job. (Photo courtesy of North Hennepin Pioneer Society)

She said, “The Burschville school has a new look, or maybe we should call it an ‘old look.’ During the years of 1894-1967 the school children attended a white school with green trim. It was adorned with a scrolled pediment which was also white.”

She continued, “After the school closed, the North Hennepin Pioneer Society painted the school red with white trim with no pediment. The bell tower was encased with thick Plexiglas to protect it, but that silenced the bell.”

“Thanks to a talented carpenter, Gary Gaupp, with SkyLine Construction, the pediment is back on the school,” Maue said. “Gary was able to reconstruct it using original school photos. He also installed new louvers, designed by Industrial Louvers of Delano, that now surround the bell tower. They keep the elements out and let the bell ring to remind us of long-ago days.”

She added, “Through the painting work of Ryan Mitchell Miller and his crew, from FreshLook, we can now see the school as it originally appeared when students walked through the doors.”

“Please admire the hand-painted signs on the front entry,” Maue said. They were designed by Tim Williams of Fish and LaBeau.”

She continued, “It took a community of caring individuals and organizations to help us fund, repair and repaint the school. They are Skyline Construction, FreshLook, Fish and LaBeau, Corcoran Lions, Northwest Area Jaycees, Hanover Athletic Association, Wright-Hennepin Electric Round-up Trust and the city of Corcoran.”

The school has no heat so it is closed for the winter. Call for tours in late April or May.

Each August many former students return when they attend the school’s annual Summerfest. The public also is invited. Next year’s event will be Aug. 20.

The North Hennepin Pioneer Society will host a 500 card party on March 18 at the Corcoran Community Center.

“The society is looking for supporting members who care about Burschville School and all one-room schools that are fading from the landscape,” Maue said. “Please give us your time, talents or donations.”

Membership is $12 per person, $20 a couple or $5 for students. Call Verneal Klersy at 763-498-8677 or Betty Lange at 763-286-0877. Or e-mail the society at [email protected]