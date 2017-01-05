Work force housing to be discussed at legislative breakfast

Housing for All to host event

Legislators will hear from the community about the urgent need for much more work force/affordable housing for the elderly, young people and the disabled.

The residents of northwest Hennepin County are invited to a free continental breakfast to discuss housing needs with legislators and local policy makers. The Housing for All Legislative breakfast is set for Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 7 to 9 a.m. at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7180 Hemlock Lane N. in Maple Grove.

Constituents will have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss housing with legislators, senators, city mayors, city council members and staff, pastors, faith community leaders, and developers of affordable housing. Citizens from the following cities have been invited: Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Champlin, Corcoran, Crystal, Dayton, Golden Valley, Maple Grove, New Hope, Plymouth, Robbinsdale, Rogers and St. Michael.

“This is an opportunity to meet our local and state legislators to learn about the urgent need for workforce housing. Maple Grove added the fourth most affordable housing in the seven county region from 1999-2010 and yet we have lists that are closed because there are so many families waiting,” said Roxanne Smith, Social Justice Director at St. Joseph the Worker. “Our state and local leaders need to know the need for workforce housing still exists for families, seniors and our youth beginning their careers.”

Housing for All is a community based coalition that educates and advocates for stable housing for families of modest and low incomes in the northwest suburbs of Hennepin County.

Because seating is limited, participants must make a reservation. Contact Roxanne Smith at 763-400-7208 or [email protected]

Sponsors of the event are Sand Property Management, MICAH, St. Joseph the Worker, CROSS Services, Community Action Partnership, Duffy Development and Jewish Community Action.