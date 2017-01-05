Water rates to increase in Rockford

The Rockford City council met to resolve the upcoming deficit for the water utility, which had previously been discussed in the Dec. 13 meeting. The council also reviewed and approved 2016 donations and the Buffalo Animal Humane Society agreement.

Water Utility

This year, the city of Rockford is expecting a deficit to the tune of $35,700. “That’s pushing expenses way above revenues,” said city administrator Dan Madsen. Due to an increase in principle and interest in its long-term debt, the Water Utility deficit is too large to be covered by reductions in operating expenses.

The council had already reduced expenses by shifting administrative fees and satisfying a 2012 bond, but that still left the city with the outstanding $35,700.

The city council agreed unanimously in a vote to increase the charge per thousand gallons of water to residents by 40 cents. This would raise the current $4.54 charge per thousand gallons to $4.94, or an 8.5% increase.

It was mentioned that those curious to see how they will be impacted by this increase should revisit their previous water bill. For every thousand gallons of water reported used, multiply by $4.94. This should give a rough estimate of usage costs for this year.

Looking into the future, the Water Utility’s long-term debt will increase again for the year 2018 and 2019, and will most likely mean continued increases to the water rate. However, the council plans to revisit possible increases year-to-year instead of making changes effective three years. This is because factors like continued development, expansion of water use base, and an increase in water use could all have an effect on to what extent rates need to be increased. “Any growth, expansion, or new business can change these numbers,” said Madsen.

Though the coming years are not approved yet for increases, preliminary numbers have been released, with another $0.40 increase for the year 2018 and a $0.10 increase in the year 2019.

The approved 2017 rate increase is expected to generate an additional $43,000 by the end of 2017. This keeps revenue above expenses, but according to the council memorandum will not be exceedingly helpful towards offsetting future projects or the early satisfaction of existing bond debt.

For the 2017 year, Rockford’s water rates are in the middle compared to its neighboring communities. Based upon an average household use of 6,000 gallons of water, a resident of Rockford this year would expect to pay $34.59. A resident of Albertville would pay $36.12, Greenfield $43.50, and Delano $45.54. Residents of St. Michael or Buffalo get the lowest rates this year, with average charges of $22.75 an $21.54 respectively. Again, 6,000 might be too large or conservative a number for any given household, and it is best to check usage on previous bills to estimate charges this year.

After the year 2021, the increased rates are expected to finally stabilize, as a large amount of long term debt for the water utility will be satisfied that year. Pending unforeseen circumstances, the rate should be back to normal by 2022 and operate with revenues above expenses

Donation approval

As set in Minnesota Statutes Section 465.03, all donations to the City must be accepted by resolution of the city council.

For the 2016 year, the city received the following donations:

$12,073 from the Rockford Area Historical Society for HVAC upgrades.

$6,241 from Jacob’s Playground for Riverside Park Jacob’s Playground.

$45,000 from an anonymous donor for the creation of the Hockey Rink ($30,000) and Rocktoberfest ($15,000).

$255 from Rockford-Greenfield Area Chamber of Commerce for the Movie in the Park.

$938 from an anonymous donor for the administrator’s computer.

All donations were approved. “All of these were very much appreciated this year,” said council member Rick Martinson.

In other news, the council:

APPROVED their agreement with the Buffalo Animal Humane Society. This included an increase cost for stray/homeless pet dropoff. The agreement is valid for one year.