State to reconsider Sunday liquor sales

Opponents of Sunday liquor sales say it puts small businesses at a disadvantage. (Sun Post staff photo by Kevin Miller)

The Minnesota State Legislature will again consider legalizing Sunday liquor sales in the upcoming session, leaders said during a Dec. 19 press conference. Sunday liquor sales bills have been consistently voted down in past sessions.

“I think that we’re going to pass Sunday sales out of the House this year,” Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt said. “I’ve had some conversations with my members prior to them being appointed to the commerce committee, so I think you might see some changes not only in that committee but in the House itself. I think it’s just past time.”

Constituents want liquor stores to have the option to be open on Sundays, he said, and stores would still have the option to remain closed on Sundays.

House Minority Leader-elect Melissa Hortman voted against Sunday liquor sales last year.

“I’m open-minded on Sunday sales,” she said at the conference. “I’ve always been a ‘no’ because it is a way to bring in big box retailers and really put small businesses at a disadvantage,” she said.

“I am regularly, if not daily lobbied on this issue by my husband, so I’m pretty open-minded about getting it taken care of,” Hortman said.

If the bill passes through the House, it could face tougher scrutiny as both the majority and minority leaders have voted against such bills in the past. Republicans, who showed stronger support for Sunday sales last year, also have a more narrow majority in the Senate than in the House.

Senate Majority Leader-elect Paul Gazelka said he has been opposed to Sunday liquor sales in the past, but would be open to reconsidering.

“I’ve generally been no on Sunday sales, but I really want to see what our caucus thinks on that,” he said. “Stay tuned.”

Senate Minority Leader-elect Tom Bakk said he would not support a Sunday sales bill.

Last year, a Sunday liquor sales bill failed in the House in a 56-70 vote, with eight representatives absent. Of representatives voting yes, 40 were Republicans and 16 were Democrats. Forty-one Democrats voted no, along with 29 Republicans.

Gov. Mark Dayton did not attend the press conference. In the past, Dayton has said he would sign a Sunday sales law if it passed through the House and Senate.

While liquor stores are not currently able to sell on Sunday, breweries are able to sell growlers, which are typically a 64-oz. container of beer.