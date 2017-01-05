Rockford boys basketball alumni game was a close one

by Dave Pedersen

Crow River News

The annual Rockford alumni boys basketball game played last week ended with the “young guys” edging the “old guys” 82-77.

Current varsity head coach Michael Tauber said this was a much lower scoring game than in most years.

Nick Schultz and Brendon Schumacher led the White team (young guys) with 14 points each. Dylan Stetter broke a late 71-71 tie with a put back basket. Brock Deering was tough on the boards for the White team.

The Green team (old guys) was led in scoring by Brandon Eenhuis, Zach Millard and Mitch Haugen, all with 13 points. Kurt Thomas and Luke Mernin were the other scoring leaders.

“It was great to see so many former players and fans come out to watch,” adds Tauber. “We had a good time and we could see a lot of the old playmaking return to the court from past Rockford teams.”

The Green team (old guys) included Joe Higgins (97), Brandon Eenhuis (97), Scottie Dunn (98), Kurt Thomas (98), Brent Tieri (02), Zach Millard (03), Mitch Haugen (05), Kyle Seiler (05), Troy Schulze (05), Josh “Boomer” Brozek (08), Luke Mernin (08), Mike Mernin (08), Kyle Then (09), Mark Schellenberg (10), Ryan Diederich (10), Travis Lehmberg (10), Josh Tusler (10) and Nick Monssen (12).

The White team (young guys) included Jordan Redepenning (13), Logan Suko (13), Alex Shaikoski (13), Brock Deering (14), Brendon Schumacher (14), Austin Witthuhn (14), Austin Hubbs (15), Jimmy Monssen (16), Tommy Traen (16), Nick Schultz (16), Erik Olson (16), Carter Olsen (16), Grant Friedlein (16), Kyle Bode (16), Dylan Stetter (16) and Nathan Steenstra (16).