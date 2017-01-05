Osseo wrestlers impressive at Fargo’s Rumble in the Red

Fargo hosted Osseo and a myriad of great teams at the Rumble on the Red over the holidays. Osseo was in hopes of a good showing in this tournament, as they have been riding a wave of positivity throughout this season. The Orioles did that and gave some impressive performances.

Day one of action began Thursday, Dec. 29, and things started a bit grim for the Orioles as senior Mitchell Lewison lost his opener to sixth-ranked Webster of Shakopee. Bryce Donahue also lost his opener and captain Adam Lanners was silenced by third-ranked Gibas of Elk River, losing for the first time in several matches.

But Taylor Meissner continued with his winning ways as he opened his tournament by pinning his opponent, and Elan Quesada also won his opening match with a 9-4 victory of Thompson of Coon Rapids.

The next rounds brought more fortune for most of the Orioles, giving more hope that a second day of action would be a reality.

Unfortunately, a second day wouldn’t be in the cards for junior Bryce Donahue. He went down in his next match, giving him a 0-2 record for the day and leaving him short of a second day of wrestling.

Redemption was the name of the game for both Lanners and Lewison in their next matches. Lewison went 1-1 on the day after he pinned his opponent in his second match, keeping the light on for day two action. And

Lanners took a commanding 13-2 victory in his second match to also go 1-1 for the day and kept his hopes alive for a second day of action.

Quesada’s second match for the day came against a tough opponent. He took a loss to the AA No. 1 ranked Tyler Wagener of Waconia, leaving him with a 1-1 record as well. Meissner also stumbled a little in his next match. But there was still hope for another day of wrestling.

The third round gave further confidence to a couple of the Orioles. Lewison scored another pin on the day and Lanners teched his opponent.

But that fortune wouldn’t fall upon Quesada. His tournament came to an end in the final seconds of his match, giving him a 1-2 record for the tournament.

But the remaining Oriole wrestlers would survive to make their day two appearances. Lewison ended the first day with a 3-1 record after he picked up yet another pin. Meissner picked up another win and ended the day 2-1, and gave himself another day to wrestle. Lanners defeated 10th-ranked Mueller of Waconia in an OT thriller that put his record at 3-1 for the day, and pushed him into the next day’s action.

At the end of the day Osseo would see nine wrestlers (three varsity and six junior varisty) make it to day two, an accomplishment that Oriole coach David Ahmed and his team were very proud of.

As day two began, Lewison got it going as he took a 7-1 victory over ninth-ranked Nistler of St. Cloud Tech.

But the road would come to an end for both Lanners and Meissner as they lost their opening matches on day two. Lanners lost 6-8 to Huss of Scott West. He went 3-2 at the Rumble, but is still an impressive 10-3 on the season.

Meissner went down 5-7 in his match and ended the tournament at 2-2. His season also is shining with an 11-3 record.

Lewison went into his match against eighth-ranked Wilson of St. Francis, and that would be the last match he’d wrestle at the Rumble. He lost 2-4, and walked out of the tournament with a 4-2 record.

The JV squad saw Abraham Kamana, Assane Ngom, Connor Wayne, Deonte Miller, Hamadee Jalloh and Jagger Schack in action on day two. As the day concluded, Schack walked away with a fith-place finish. Miller ended seventh in his weight class and Kamana walked away with an eighth-place finish.

“The Orioles continue to impress and show the strength of this squad with each tournament they’ve had,” Ahmed said. “And they know each is a step toward further greatness on the mats. Congrats to the team and coaches on an impressive Rumble on the Red.”

Osseo next hosts Irondale and Rogers Thursday, Jan. 5.