Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MAPLE GROVE

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

ADOPTION OF A BUSINESS SUBSIDY POLICY

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

A public hearing will be held by the Maple Grove City Council on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Maple Grove Government Center/Public Safety Facility, 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway, to consider the adoption of an amended and restated Business Subsidy Policy with criteria for awarding business subsidies. The Policy includes a purpose and authority; public purpose objectives; minimum criteria to be met; job and wage goals; general policies; tax increment financing policies; tax abatement policies; application process and procedures; and subsidy agreement details.

The said public hearing will be held pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 116J.994, Subd. 2. All persons who wish to be heard regarding the Business Subsidy Policy should be present and will have an opportunity to be heard at said public hearing. A copy of the Business Subsidy Policy is available at the Maple Grove Government Center for review or by contacting the Economic Development Manager at 763-494-6003 or [email protected]

Amy Dietl

City Clerk

Published in

The Press

January 5, 2017

