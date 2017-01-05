Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF CHAMPLIN

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

US TRUNK HIGHWAY 169 IMPROVEMENTS IMPROVEMENT PROJECT NO 21308

Notice is hereby given that the City of Champlin will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 6 p.m.at the Champlin Ice Forum large meeting room, 12165 Ensign Avenue, Champlin, MN 55316. The public hearing is to review the improvements identified for Trunk Highway 169. The project includes: reconstruction of traffic lanes of T.H.169, realignment of the West River Road and Dean Avenue intersections with traffic signal, closure of the full intersection at Dowlin Street with the construction of free rights from T.H.169 at Dowlin Street, the reconstruction of Dayton Road, Miller Road at T.H.169, and the closure of the West River Parkway slip lane from south bound T.H.169. The improvements are scheduled to be designed this winter, bidding during the summer of 2017, and construction starting the fall of 2017.

All interested parties are invited to attend and be heard. For more information, contact Tim Hanson, City Engineer at 763-923-7105.

Published in

The Press

January 5, 2017

638941