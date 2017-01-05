North Metro hockey girls notch 2 wins

The North Metro girls’ hockey team earned its first two wins of the season at the Schwann Cup over the holidays. Alyia Bjork of North Metro scores the game-winning overtime goal against Marshall. (Photo by Rich Moll- richmollphotography.com)

The Stars defeated Marshall 3-2 in overtime Dec. 27. Alyia Bjork scored the game-winner 2:47 in overtime with assists from Kayla Shadle and Gabrielle Bodin. Shadle and Anna Ballweber netted the other two NM goals. Sophie Almquist made 19 saves for the win.

North Metro made it two straight win a 3-2 win over Eveleth-Gilbert Dec. 28. Ballweber scored two goals and assisted Lauren Denchfield on the game-winner late in the third period. Almquist made 14 saves for the victory.

The Stars next visit St. Francis Saturday, Jan. 7.