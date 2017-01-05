Maple Grove, area groups look forward to 2017 legislative session

The city of Maple Grove is looking forward to the next legislative session this month. The Maple Grove City Council adopted its 2017 Legislative Agenda at a recent meeting. The council and city staff also heard legislative plans for 2017 from the North Metro Mayors Association and the Municipal Legislative Commission.

Maple Grove Legislative Agenda

At the Dec. 19 Maple Grove City Council meeting, the council received a proposed 2017 Legislative Agenda.

City Administrator Heidi Nelson said city staff prepared a legislative agenda, which focused on Maple Grove-specific priorities and broader issues of transportation funding, transit and economic development.

“The two Maple Grove-specific initiatives are with regard to the amendments to the Gravel Mining area/tax increment financing district… and the funding to complete Highway 610,” Nelson said.

The final portion of Hwy. 610 that needs funding is the west to eastbound ramp from 610 to I-94 and the connection up to County Road 30. This would cost $45 million in funding to complete the project.

Nelson also recommended the city consider membership in the I-94 Coalition, which represents cities along Interstate 94 from Maple Grove to St. Cloud and is focused on expanding the corridor. She said as the Hwy. 610 connection is made, the city will continue to work on funding to complete Hwy. 610 and will need to focus on the need to additional capacity on the I-94 corridor through the Fish Lake split.

Other legislative priorities for the city include maintaining support for the city’s transit system and growth of existing businesses and industry.

The council adopted 2017 Legislative Agenda and approved the city becoming a member of the I-943 Coalition at an annual cost of $10,000.

MAYORS ASSOCIATION

The council received a presentation by the North Metro Mayors Association representatives. The North Metro Mayors Association is a group made up of 16 cities, including Maple Grove. The association is a policy-driven organization the provides research and advocacy services on a broad range of issues that affect its members, community partners and the broader north metro area at the federal, state and regional levels of government.

According to Jill Brown, Executive Director of the North Metro Mayors Association, “We greatly appreciate your involvement in the association. You have been a leader and a community to look up to.”

Troy Olsen, Government Relations with the association, presented the council with the 2017 legislative action plan. Some of the plans that affect Maple Grove and the surrounding area include: Assist Maple Grove is securing funds to complete High 610, advocate planning and funding for the Highway 169 from Hayden Lake Road in Champlin to the bridge over the Mississippi River, secure funding for an interchange at Hwy. 169 and 101st Avenue in Brooklyn Park, and work with Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center to resolve Hwy. 252 transportation safety and congestion issues.

He added the association wants to support and advocate for tax increment financing legislation sought by member cities.

“We share your belief that the Met Council should serve staggered terms,” Olsen said.

Legislative Commission

Recently, the Maple Grove City Council also heard from the Municipal Legislative Commission. The commission provides a voice at the state capitol for 18 suburban communities. The commission is also a forum for city managers and mayors to promote best practices, enhance accountability and find solutions to challenging issues around tax policy, economic development and improve customer service to local residents.

Patrick Hynes, with Municipal Legislative Commission, told the council that the group would be working on three priorities for the 2017 legislative session. This includes promoting accountability and transparency in the state/local fiscal relationship. “This really takes form in two major areas,” he said. “One has to do with Local Government Aid. Fifteen of our member cities, including Maple Grove, do not receive Local Government Aid. We also monitor the fiscal disparities program.”

Secondly, investing in transportation and jobs. Hynes said the group’s cities believe that transportation is very important. The group supports broad-based transportation funding pack that would promote economic development and growth in the region that keep the state competitive.

Finally, to support local control. Hynes added this involves the opposition of fiscal limitations such as levy limits or reverse referenda on the decisions of local government officials.