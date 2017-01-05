Lady Knights host, win holiday tournament; boys fall to Owatonna

By Jake Schroer

Crow River News Sports

STMA hosted a holiday tournament between the Knights, Maple Grove, White Bear Lake and Edina, and the Knights won both of their games to win their own tournament.

The Knights first defeated Maple Grove on Wednesday night 65-60 as Rae Johnson scored 23 points to power STMA to victory. STMA’s Makenzie Kramer tosses up one of her nine shots on the evening. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

Both teams struggled for position, as neither could pull away from the other. The Knights trailed by a point late in the first half until Makenzie Kramer dropped a pair of three-point baskets including one right before the buzzer to make the score 31-26 at the break.

Kramer continued to score big baskets in the second half, as did Johnson. STMA out-rebounded the Crimson 28-21 with Lizzy Heil grabbing 15 of them and scoring 11 points for a double-double.

Riley Carlson scored five points and recorded two steals, helping along STMA’s defense in a close game.

Hamre said that although the team did not play its best game, they were excited to get back to it.

“Kind of like Christmas, we were so anxious to play that we just had a little extra butterflies,” Hamre said.

“I knew I just had to play hard and work hard underneath,” Carlson said. “(Katrina Theis) is a hard, aggressive player and I knew I had to bring it.”

WBL

The Knights got a measure of revenge Thursday night as they defeated White Bear Lake, the team which upset them in the state tournament last season; winning the STMA holiday tournament in the process.

Points came at a premium in a low-scoring game. The Knights got out to a 31-15 lead in the opening half and rode their defense to a 57-38 win.

Rae Johnson led with 13 points, Makenzie Kramer again shined with 11 points and Kendal Cox had nine.

The Knights improved to 6-2 on the season, having won four games in a row.

STMA played Big Lake on Tuesday and resumes Saturday at Eastview.

Boys fall to Owatonna

The STMA boys lost their only game of the week, falling 79-67 to Owatonna.

Asaba Chomilo had a big game with 22 points, followed up by Cody Mattson with 17 and Xavier Thurman with 15.

The Knights played Tuesday at Anoka. They host Wayzata on Friday.