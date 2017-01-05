Crimson boys basketball down Apple Valley

by Matthew Davis

Contributing Writer

Maple Grove left St. Cloud with a victory over Apple Valley this time around.

It marked the rematch of a Granite City Classic contest that went to overtime in a 2015 Crimson loss. The Crimson got the better of Class 4A’s No. 2-ranked boys basketball team in a 103-87 victory on Friday, Dec. 30.

Tywhon Pickford led the No. 7 Crimson with 32 points, a season high. Pickford buried four three-pointers, and he helped on the glass with seven rebounds.

“It was a great team win for us,” Crimson coach Nick Schroeder said.

Brad Davison posted 31 points and grabbed ten rebounds. He made the Eagles pay for fouling him with 12 free throws made.

Davison and Pickford also had three steals apiece. Both also impacted the offensive flow with nine assists by Davison and four by Pickford.

They sparked a strong second half for the Crimson as their team led by double figures much of the way. The Eagles trailed the Crimson 48-44 at halftime in the showcase finale at St. Cloud Apollo.

Jack Hutchinson and Ryan Bredensteiner gave the Crimson a boost with 15 and 14 points respectively. Bubba Horton chipped in seven points.

“We had a lot of guys step up and play real meaningful minutes,” Schroeder said.

He particularly liked the efforts of the team’s posts taking control against the Eagles. Jack Hanson had four rebounds and a blocked shot. Max McNellis and Noah Champion also stepped in made quality plays, said Schroeder.

Maple Grove improved to 5-1 on the season overall. The Crimson also beat Lakeville South 85-65 in the Granite City Classic Thursday, Dec. 29, at Apollo.

Hutchinson led the Crimson with 24 points, and Pickford posted 22 points. Davison added 20, and Horton had 14.

Pickford grabbed the lion’s share of the Crimson’s 27 rebounds with 14. He also had a couple steals and block.

Davison disrupted the Cougars offense with a team high four steals. He powered the Crimson offense too with eight assists.

Maple Grove will play its first game of the new year when Blaine (4-2) comes to town on Friday at 7 p.m. The Crimson need the win in order to stick with first-place Park Center (6-1) in the Northwest Suburban Conference West Division standings.

“A little bit of a match up problem for us,” Schroeder said of Blaine. “They’ve got some big strong guys, and we like to play a little bit smaller. Definitely, this week is going to be important how we’re going to guard those bigs and be able to rebound with them.”