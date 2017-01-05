Corcoran trims tax levy by $35K

The Corcoran City Council, Thursday, Dec. 19, trimmed the proposed 2017 city property tax levy by $35,443 and then passed a final 2017 tax levy of $3,716,165, a 6.6 percent increase over the $3,487,368 city property tax levy for 2016.

At the meeting the council also tackled a lengthy agenda, ranging from approval of a community solar garden to accepting a $3,500 donation from the Northwest Area Jaycees in return for city assistance with Corcoran Country Daze. The council honored outgoing Mayor Ken Guenthner and outgoing City Councilor Pat Hank.

Here are meeting highlights.

2017 FINAL CITY BUDGET

Corcoran was required to certify its final General Fund Budget and 2017 city property tax levy to Hennepin County by the end of 2016. After a public Truth in Taxation hearing in early December, the city adjusted its 2017 General Fund budget.

The adjustments had both positive and negative effects on the overall figure. On the positive side, the city budgeted for decreasing fire service costs by $4,400, snow and ice removal costs by $8,000, and costs for a part-time police administrative assistant by $3,302. The city also figured in an increase of $23,630 in revenue from the water/ sewer utility.

On the negative budgetary side, Corcoran added a one percent wage adjustment for city employees of $8,280, beginning July 1. The city also figured in an increase of $6,125 in costs for shifting its database to cloud storage by the end of 2017, the last year that its current database software would have manufacturer support.

After reviewing 2017 budget adjustments, the City Council approved a final 2017 General Fund budget of $4,639,207. The General Fund pays for city operating expenses, such as police and fire services, public works, parks and recreation, administration, building inspection and planning and zoning work.

City property taxes fund the bulk of General Fund expenses and annual principal and interest payments on the city’s debt. The City Council approved a final 2017 city property tax levy of $3,716,165.

In related business the City Council adopted Corcoran’s water and sanitary sewer budgets. The water fund is budgeted to have $336,951 in revenues and $355,089.50 in expenditures, resulting in a deficit. The sewer fund is budgeted for $267,489 in revenues and $296,145.50 in expenditures, resulting in a surplus.

COMMUNITY SOLAR GARDEN

The City Council approved a 30-year interim use permit that allows Minnesota Solar to construct and operate a community solar garden at 23710 Highway 55.

Community solar gardens produce energy that is channeled into the local power grid, according to Corcoran Planning Consultant Kendra Lindahl. The energy is used locally, but subscribers living in Hennepin County or a neighboring county can purchase it. CSGs are a result of state legislation that requires Xcel Energy to generate a percentage of its energy with alternative energy sources.

Minnesota Solar plans to construct the CSG on the northern 40 acres of a 75 acre property located north of Highway 55, west of Park Place storage condominiums and east of the Greenfield border. Corcoran’s Comprehensive Plan classifies the property as Light Industrial, and zoning codes classify it as Urban Reserve.

The Interim Use Permit, or IUP, has conditions including burial of existing and new power lines. Minnesota Solar must arrange for a glare study to analyze potential for permanent eye damage. The solar panels must have an anti-reflective coating or textured glass to reduce glare. Panels can be no more than 12 feet in height. The landscape must utilize native species and species friendly to pollinators.

A decommissioning plan for the facility is part of the IUP. Estimated decommissioning costs are $510,829, but estimated salvage value is $544,254.

Lindahl recommended that Minnesota Solar provide a financial guarantee for decommissioning to cover “a worse case scenario that might never happen.” She suggested a performance bond for the full decommissioning cost of $510,829. City Councilors discussed whether the bond should be for this or a smaller amount and decided to follow Lindahl’s recommendation.

DYNAMIC SIGN FOR HOPE CENTER

The City Council voted to amend the city sign ordinance allowing freestanding dynamic signs in the Mobile Home Park zoning district. This action enables the Maple Hill Estates mobile home park to share a dynamic sign with Mobile Hope/ Hope Center. Maple Hill is the only property in the Mobile Hope Park zoning district.

RAVINIA 7TH ADDITION

The City Council approved an amendment to the planned unit development, or PUD, for the seventh addition to the Ravinia single family housing subdivision. The amendment allows developer U.S. Home Corporation (doing business as Lennar) to construct homes on a mix of 55 foot wide and 65 foot wide lots.

The original PUD for Ravinia Seventh Addition required lot sizes to be a mix of 65 to 75 foot wide lots. Lennar asked for the amendment because of changes in the local housing market. The smaller lot sizes are consistent with those in the Fourth Addition and on the former Schwalbe property. The Seventh Addition is located north of Gleason Parkway, west of County Road 101.

The Council tabled until the Jan. 12 meeting Lennar’s request for expanding grading limits in the Seventh Addition to include the entire area north of Gleason Parkway.

SHOP WITH A COP

The City Council recognized the Corcoran Police Department’s Shop with a Cop program that gave four children the chance to buy gifts for themselves and their families.

Officers Steve Warren and Jesse Olson coordinated the 2016 program. They received support from Director of Public Safety Matt Gottschalk, Lt. Ryan Burns and Officers Cody Vojacek, Joleen Pitts and Chad Dickie, along with Rockford Elementary School Principal Brenda NyHus and Hope Community Center Administrator Jill Dejewski.

The Corcoran Lions Club, Northwest Area Jaycees, Westside Tire, Ebert Construction and Target donated either checks or gift cards.

COMPLIANCE CHECKS

Corcoran Police checked local businesses that sell alcohol or tobacco products to see whether they complied with laws forbidding their sale to underage customers. Mama Gs, 10-50 Club, Stanchion Bar and Corcoran Bottle Shop all passed their alcohol compliance checks. Stormans passed its tobacco compliance check.

Corcoran Crossroads was assessed an administrative fine of $75 after a clerk sold tobacco to a minor. Corcoran will conduct additional compliance checks at Corcoran Crossroads and also will offer its employees additional training in tobacco law compliance.