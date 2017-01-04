Rogers basketball on mid-season roller coaster

by Jared Hines

Contributing Sports Writer

The Rogers basketball team entered the annual Tartan Holiday Tournament with a goal of taking first place and calling themselves champions before 2016 ended.

Carmel Catholic of Chicago, Illinois was the first team to try to ruin the goal the Royals players set. Rogers was without leading scorer Matt Carik, who played through the River Battle against Elk River with an illness, but couldn’t push past the bug that kept him home during the whole Tartan tournament. Brandon Vazquez scores a basket in the Royals opening-game victory in the Tartan Tournament. (Photo by Jared Hines)

The absence of Carik allowed other players to step up, with the Royals showing new depth in the team’s win over the Elks the week prior. The Royals love to shoot 3-point baskets, and against the Corsairs, everything the Royals shot ended up finding the bottom of the net.

Nick Camarote had 13 points for the Royals in the first half of the tournament’s opening game. He made three 3-point baskets, with Jordan Belka adding two more. Tanner Palm, Mitch Spilles, and Trevor Brenning all added a basket from behind the arc as well, contributing to a 43-23 halftime lead.

The second half was much the same for the Royals, with the team finishing the game with 11 total 3-point baskets. Camarote and Belka finished with 20 points a piece to lead the Royals, and Brenning added 11 points in Carik’s absence. The team’s 82-57 win pushed them through to a tough matchup the next night against Forest Lake.

The bread and butter for the Royals in their win against the Corsairs ended up being their downfall the next night in the team’s loss to Forest Lake. The Royals shot an impressive 54 percent from inside the 3-point arc, but ended up having 20 3-point attempts as well, only converting on six of them. Belka and Spilles combined for 30 points down in the post, but Forest Lake was just a smidge too much for the Royals, edging them 59-56 to force the Royals into the third place game against St. Paul Como. Jordan Belka shoots a 3-point basket. Both Belka and Mitch Spilles were named to the all-tournament team. (Photo by Jared Hines)

Back on the upswing, on Dec. 29, St. Paul Como never stood a chance against Belka and Co. The junior had 19 points in the win, shooting 10-for-11 from the free throw line and adding seven rebounds and five assists in the victory. Teammate Spilles added 16 points, six rebounds and four steals. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

As the calendar flipped into 2017, the Royals next opponent made it hard for the team to get the new year off with a bang. St. Cloud Tech entered the game 8-1, coming off their first loss to Woodbury on Dec. 30. Both teams ran the floor early, with the Royals leading by just one at halftime.

Carik was back in the lineup for the Royals, making five 3-point shots and adding seven more points from the free-throw line. He ended the game with 24 points.

The Royals led by two with just seconds to go in the game when a Tech player hit a 3-point basket with just a couple ticks remaining on the clock to lead Tech to a 55-54 victory over the Royals.

The Royals (7-3) travel further up I-94W on Jan. 6 when Rogers takes on the Spuds of Moorhead, another section foe. The Royals will try to contain Maleeck Harden who averages 12.7 points per game for Moorhead. The Spuds are 1-6 this season.