Husband’s health scare, recovery ushers Happy New Year

By Alicia Miller

SUN PRESS Newspapers

I am especially grateful for my family this year. I am always happy they are in my life, but recently I had to find the strengthen to be the strongest one in my family.

The week of Thanksgiving, my husband woke me up in the middle of the night. He was having a hard time breathing. I started googling possible reasons. There were so many possibilities — infection, heart attack, pneumonia — just to name a few. My husband said his breathing got better. I told him to wake me up again if the breathing problems came back.

A few hours later I woke up to get ready to go to work. I told my husband to call his clinic to see if they wanted to see him. He called. They set up an appointment that morning to check things out.

I left for work with our three-year-old daughter and asked my husband to call with any updates. I was at work for about 30 minutes when my husband called me. He said the doctor wanted him to go to the hospital. The hospital. Panic set in. What could be wrong? My husband said the doctor wasn’t sure, but was leaning toward a heart attack due to my husband’s low blood pressure.

My daughter and I left work to go pick up my husband from the clinic and take him to hospital.

I think I forgot to mention another key item. At this time I was eight months pregnant. I drove to the clinic fast, but safely. I had to remain calm for my daughter and my unborn daughter.

We arrived at the clinic, only get to the news the doctor wasn’t letting my husband leave in anything but an ambulance. A wonderful nurse was waiting for my daughter and myself. She took my daughter in a room across the hallway to color and tell stories. I was very grateful, because my husband was visibly upset. He was on monitors with oxygen. The doctor told me they weren’t sure what was wrong, but I could be the suspected heart attack or a blood clot.

I waited until the EMS crew arrived and took my husband to the ambulance. Then I got my daughter and called my dad, who typically babysits my daughter. I asked him if I could drop off my daughter at his house as my husband was on the way to the hospital. That was the first time I cried.

After dropping off my daughter I made my way to the hospital ER. That must have been a sight, seeing an eight-month pregnant lady making her way to the ER waiting room. I gave my husband’s name and was brought to his room.

He was waiting on tests. There were blood tests done, EKG, an ultrasound on his chest and a CT scan. I grabbed some lunch and when I arrived back at his room, the CT results were in. My husband had a blood clot in each lung. The doctor believed the clot traveled up his leg and through his heart were the clot broke into two pieces, each two centimeters in size.

My husband was immediately taken to have a procedure done that put a tube into his vein in his groin that delivered and pulsated medicine directly to the clots. He was then sent to the ICU.

I made some phone calls to immediate family. I cried again. It was hard for me to physically speak the words without getting upset.

My sister stopped by the hospital with my daughter that evening. My daughter didn’t like seeing daddy laying flat in bed with all kinds of machines hooked up to him. I could only explain to her that daddy was getting special medicine.

I knew I had to keep remaining calm. For my daughter’s sake. For my husband’s sake. And to make sure I did not end up on the other side of the hospital delivering the baby early. I kept telling myself that my husband was in the best place for him.

That rang very true the next morning. My husband had another blood clot and had to have the procedure redone. He had another round of medication, this time the doctor went in through his jugular vein in his neck. The doctor said he believed the clots were once one giant clot that was located in my husband’s leg. Thankfully the clot broke off in two separate pieces. The doctor said if they clot had broken off in one piece, my husband’s heart probably would not have been able to handle it.

Again, I had to take some deep breaths and know that my husband was in the best place, in the best hands.

My husband spent another night in the ICU and three more days in a regular hospital room. My daughter wasn’t so worried once the machines were taken off my husband.

Thankfully my husband has fully recovered. He will be on blood thinners for the rest of his, but he’s here. He will be able to see our daughter grow and be there for the birth of our second daughter in a few weeks. With everything that happened, I am happy and grateful everything happened the way it did. I am also very appreciative of all the hospital staff — doctors, nurses, volunteers — that helped heal my husband and keep me calm.

